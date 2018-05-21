Can your renew your driver’s license online? If so, how?

Can your renew your driver’s license online? If so, how? – words Al Woods

It’s illegal in all 50 states to drive without a license — or drive with a suspended or revoked license. If you fail to renew your license (usually required every 4 or 5 years) by the expiration date, you could face hefty fines, which vary from state-to-state.

For example, in Oklahoma, you might have to pay only a $50 fine, but if it’s your second offense in states like Illinois, you’re looking at fines up to $25,000!

Additionally, you might have to serve jail time, the authorities might impound your vehicle, and the court will suspend or revoke your license for an extended period. If you’re curious about what the fines are in your state, either contact your local DMV or review this list from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

With that in mind, it’s much easier to renew your driver’s license before it expires.

But that can be an inconvenience as well. After all, who wants to spend several hours at their local DMV waiting in line?

The good news is that probably won’t be a problem for you, either, because more and more states are allowing you to renew your driver’s license online.

Where Can You Renew Your Driver’s License Online

Before you go any further, you’ll first want to make sure that you can renew your license online.

The following states currently allow residents to renew their driver’s license online.

Alaska

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Each state, however, also has their own stipulations when it comes to renewing your license online. For example, in California, it’s limited to two consecutive renewals. Also, most states have age-specific requirements. So in Louisiana, if you’re over the age of 70, you cannot renew your license online.

Renewing Your Driver’s License Online

If your state does permit online driver’s license renewal, here are the other requirements you’ll need to meet.

Have a current driver’s license

*Note: Some states, such as California, only accept licenses that expire within 60 days. Pennsylvania allows you to renew licenses that expired up to 6 months ago.

Not have a suspended or revoked license

Not have failed to appear in court within the past 2 years

Not made your last 2 renewals by mail

Not hold an out-of-state driver’s license

Not need a new photo

Not changing your address

Depending on where you reside, you might also need your Social Security Number, proof of residence, and the driving license renewal notice you received in the mail.

For most states, the process is straightforward.

Visit your state’s DMV website. If this is your first time renewing online, you’ll need to register with the site and create login information. After you’re logged in, you’ll need to provide your driver’s license number, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

You’ll also need a credit/debit card or your bank account information to pay the renewal fee. In Pennsylvania, the current fee is $30.50, while it’s $35 in California.

Once the site processes your payment, it will officially renew your license. Your new ID will arrive in the mail.

What If You Can’t Renew Your Driver’s License Online?

There are several reasons why you might not be able to renew your driver’s license online. You might not meet the age requirement. You might have renewed your license remotely twice in a row already. You might need to take a new photo, or your state might require you to take a vision exam.

If this is the case, you will need to visit your local DMV branch. The good news is that if you prepare, you can be in and out of the DMV as quickly as possible.

As in renewing your license online, you will need the proper documentation. This varies depending on your state, but you can expect to need the following original documents:

Your current driver’s license

Proof of your full legal name — some states ask for just one form, but others require two forms.

Your Social Security Number

Proof of legal presence, identity, and date of birth (such as your birth certificate)

Proof of residency (such as a utility bill or bank statement)

Before going to your local DMV, visit your state’s DMV website to find out the exact documents they need to renew your license.

Don’t forget to have a credit/debit card or personal check ready to pay your driver’s license renewal fee.

Finally, if you want to speed up the license renewal process even more, try to go to the DMV when it’s less crowded. This is usually during the middle of the week in the middle of the month.

Can your renew your driver’s license online? If so, how? – words Al Woods