5 room design tips for art lovers – Al Woods



Many individuals wish to amalgamate artworks into the decor of their home. The problem is that it is not that easy to choose a relevant art for every one of your rooms.

At times, you might get an artwork which is suitable for your living room, whereas at some other times; you might get an artwork ideal for your bedroom.

However, if you want to incorporate art into your rooms, there are a few tips which you have to keep in mind. You have to look for artworks for every room in a separate manner. Once you can do that, it is easier for you to find the right artwork for each one of your rooms.

We will today share with you five room designing tips which will allow you to incorporate artworks into your rooms.

1. Get the placement right in the kitchen

Most people do not think that they can find artwork relevant to the decor of your kitchen. However, there are quite a few variations available. If you’re looking to install artwork in the kitchen, it is a good idea to put them above the countertops or the cabinets.

It is good to opt for smaller pieces of art to complement your kitchen space. Going with social prints humor induced art is a good idea when choosing artworks for your kitchen. Minimalistic art is your best option when looking for artworks for your kitchen.

2. Go with abstract art for the bedroom

You can go bold when choosing the artwork for your bedroom. We will today highlight the design options suitable for your bedroom.

Abstract art: Abstract art is a suitable option for most of the bedrooms. You can opt for larger pieces which match the decor of your home.

Landscapes: You can go with landscape options. These might include photographic artworks or painting artworks.

You can easily choose between these options when looking for artwork for your bedroom. Moreover, you can opt for large pieces with minimalistic frames. It will help you make the artwork the focal point of your bedroom. When you follow these couple of guidelines, you can choose the right artwork for your bedroom quite easily.

3. Shelf based home office art

The best way to amalgamate artwork into your home office is to install a floating ledge shelf. It will allow you to incorporate multiple artworks into your home office without any problem. Moreover, you will not be required to hang artwork which is an added advantage. A few tips which you should keep in mind while choosing Home Office artworks include:

Artwork should be positive.

Artwork should be inspiring.

You can select artwork of different sizes for your home office.

You should go with artwork options which have minimalistic frames.

The best thing about such artworks is that you can install them on the shelf and remove them as per your requirement quite easily. As a result, you will not have to deal with the same pieces of artwork for a long time.

4. Choose something unique for your bathroom

Many times, when heading over to an art store to shortlist bathroom art designs, the store representatives show you a design related to water or flora and fauna. The truth is that there are quite a few types of artworks which you can incorporate into your bathroom. They will amalgamate perfectly. You need to move away from the normal flora and fauna options. Some of the options which you can opt for your bathroom include:

Solid color art pieces

Abstract art pieces

If you are bored with the traditional landscape photos, you can choose these art pieces for your bathroom.

5. Art for the living room

When it comes to the living room, the options which you have are plenty. Moreover, you have ample space as well. Ideally, you should choose artwork which is thought-provoking. You should select the artwork according to the vibe of the place.

You can even create an entire gallery wall on the living room wall. You can also choose between 2-D images as well as 3-D simulation images. The options are plenty. You can choose between the print-based artworks or the canvas-based artworks. When it comes to living room artwork, it is entirely up to your preference. Some of the options which you have are:

Country flags

Wildlife artworks

2-D images

Abstract paintings

You can go through all the above options to choose the perfect artwork for your living room.

So, once you have decided to amalgamate the art into your home, you can follow the above five tips to choose the artworks for different rooms of your house. It will allow you to select the appropriate artworks for every area of your home. With the help of this guide, it is not that difficult to pick the perfect artwork for your home.