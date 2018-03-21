Rouge Louboutin: Iconic reds for spring eyes and lips

The Rouge Louboutin collection is perfectly Louboutin with its red, fierce and sensual aesthetic. But it’s not all ferocious.

Newly launched and selling out fast are two new additions – Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Mascara and Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil – both in the iconic Louboutin red of course.

To Christian Louboutin eyes and lips are the most expressive and sensual parts of a woman’s face, so behind these launches is the idea to give them the Louboutin ‘rouge’ treatment. Presented in true CL style as objets d’art, the two newcomers deliver instant fiery colour and confidence.

The beauty of these products is their versatility. If you check out the styling images you can see just that. Yes – you can go for the full on vamp with a fierce, application of solid red pigmented lashes; or you can tone it down for a rebellious flash of red on the lash tips. When we tried the Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil, we found that a single swipe of the elixir produces a delicate flush of colour for a softer look; or we tried layering over a favourite lip colour which worked really well adding a bold, dramatic gloss that was not sticky. It’s light and hydrating – thanks to its Jojoba oil base.

These are beautiful products, both to use and to adorn your dressing table. The whole Louboutin collection is full of make-up connoisseurs’ dream show-off items after all with its Art Deco inspired packaging. The Louboutin mascara – like its predecessors – comes with a ribbed brass body topped with a black shiny spiked crown. The lip beauty oil is cocooned in a glass cone patterned like a mermaid’s tail, starting in red and darkening to black at the tip. It has a silver crown-like lid with a hoop so that you can add a ribbon or chain and wear it as a pendant, and it is that stunning that you just might!

Christian Louboutin Rouge Les Yeux Noirs Lash Amplifying Mascara and Loubibelle Lip Beauty Oil are on counters from March. Check out http://eu.christianlouboutin.com/uk_en/ for more information.

