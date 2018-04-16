5 ways to save money when buying a commercial van

5 ways to save money when buying a commercial van – words Alexa Wang

It doesn’t matter if you’re a tradesman, delivery driver or just a local shop – a commercial van can be essential for any company. Especially if you want to transport goods and/or keep tools safe and sound.

But a van can be a daunting and overwhelming investment, especially if you’ve never owned one before. How do you ensure you’re getting the best deal for your new van? Here are our top tips for ensuring you save money:

Look for Second Hand Vehicles

Many people think that for the best vans you should buy new – especially if you want to avoid an old rust bucket. Yet, actually, these days used dealerships are full of nearly-new vans that are at a bargain price compared to new models. Search online using websites such as Autotrader, where you can refine your search based on specific business needs for your van such make, model and price.

Shop Around for Van Insurance

Before you commit to any van you see, you should calculate what your insurance is going to cost. For the best bargains, use an online insurance comparison tool, as this will find you the best price based on the level of cover you need. It’s also worth comparing how your insurance costs would vary if you go for an older cheaper model verses a newer and more expensive one. You need to work out what’s going to be most economical in the long run.

Work Out Your Running Costs

Getting a bargain on your new van is more than just looking at the price of the vehicle. You also need to take into account your fuel consumption and load capacity before you decide on a model. For instance, if your commercial van is going to be delivering flowers you’ll not need as powerful an engine as someone who is shifting heavy slabs around, so don’t waste money buying a van that is way above your needs. Also keep in mind how far you want to travel with your van – will you just be nipping round your local streets or do you plan to travel across large distances? This will affect whether you want to opt for a diesel or petrol model as well as engine size again.

Trade in Your Old Van

If you already have a van, using your old van as a deposit or trade in can help lower the price of your new van. Use an online valuation tool before visiting any dealerships so you have a rough idea of how much your current van is worth, and then use it as a bargaining tool for getting yourself a deal.

Compare Finance Deals to Cash Options

Back in the day, you probably would have had to pay for any commercial van with cash up front, but that might not be the most affordable or cheapest method these days. Finance deals – especially for commercial vehicles – can offer monthly payments without the need to cough up a large sum of money. Indeed, many of these deals will ask for little or no deposit, perfect for a new business. If you can afford to pay your van in full though, you may get a better deal overall, so it’s worth doing your research before you commit to anything.

