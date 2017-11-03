How to say Hello around Europe

Hallo, Salut, Ahoj, Bonjour, Hola.

There are many different ways to say hello around the world and Europe itself is home to several different languages.

Greetings vary from country to country, as there are 23 officially recognised languages among the 50 European nations.

With the likes of German and Serbian being spoken throughout several different countries, there are several similar words used to say hello throughout a number of countries. Of all the words in different languages spkoen around the worl ‘hello’ is the most used.

For example, the German word for hello is “Hallo” – and this is how you greet another person in Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland, as well as Germany. Iceland, Netherlands and Norway all use the same or a similar word, though they don’t speak German as a mother tongue.

With World Hello Day just around the corner on 21 November, the helpful infographic below made by Network Telecom shows us how to say hello in 10 of Europe’s most popular countries.

The full list of ways to say “Hello” throughout Europe is as follows:

Country “Hello” Albania Përshëndetje Andorra Hola Armenia Barev Austria Hallo Azerbaijan Salam Belarus Zdravstvujtie Belgium Hallo / Bonjour / Hallo Bosnia and Herzegovina Zdravo Bulgaria Zdraveĭte Croatia Zdravo Cyprus Merhaba / Chaírete Czech Republic Ahoj Denmark Hej Estonia Tere Finland Hei France Bonjour Georgia Gamarjoba Germany Hallo Greece Geia sas Hungary Helló Iceland Halló Republic of Ireland Hello Italy Ciao Kosovo Përshëndetje / Zdravo Latvia Sveiki Liechtenstein Hallo Lithuania Sveiki Luxembourg Bonjour / Hallo / Hallo Macedonia Zdravo Malta Hello / Bongu Moldova Salut Monaco Bonjour Montenegro Zdravo Netherlands Hallo Norway Hallo Poland Cześć Portugal Olá Romania Salut Russia Zdravstvuyte San Marino Ciao Serbia Zdravo Slovakia Ahoj Slovenia Živjo Spain Hola Sweden Hallå Switzerland Hallo / Ciao / Bonjour / Ciao Turkey Merhaba Ukraine Vitayu United Kingdom Hello Vatican City Ciao / Salve / Bonjour / Hallo

