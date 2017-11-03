How to say Hello around Europe – words Al Woods
Hallo, Salut, Ahoj, Bonjour, Hola.
There are many different ways to say hello around the world and Europe itself is home to several different languages.
Greetings vary from country to country, as there are 23 officially recognised languages among the 50 European nations.
With the likes of German and Serbian being spoken throughout several different countries, there are several similar words used to say hello throughout a number of countries. Of all the words in different languages spkoen around the worl ‘hello’ is the most used.
For example, the German word for hello is “Hallo” – and this is how you greet another person in Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Switzerland, as well as Germany. Iceland, Netherlands and Norway all use the same or a similar word, though they don’t speak German as a mother tongue.
With World Hello Day just around the corner on 21 November, the helpful infographic below made by Network Telecom shows us how to say hello in 10 of Europe’s most popular countries.
The full list of ways to say “Hello” throughout Europe is as follows:
|Country
|“Hello”
|Albania
|Përshëndetje
|Andorra
|Hola
|Armenia
|Barev
|Austria
|Hallo
|Azerbaijan
|Salam
|Belarus
|Zdravstvujtie
|Belgium
|Hallo / Bonjour / Hallo
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Zdravo
|Bulgaria
|Zdraveĭte
|Croatia
|Zdravo
|Cyprus
|Merhaba / Chaírete
|Czech Republic
|Ahoj
|Denmark
|Hej
|Estonia
|Tere
|Finland
|Hei
|France
|Bonjour
|Georgia
|Gamarjoba
|Germany
|Hallo
|Greece
|Geia sas
|Hungary
|Helló
|Iceland
|Halló
|Republic of Ireland
|Hello
|Italy
|Ciao
|Kosovo
|Përshëndetje / Zdravo
|Latvia
|Sveiki
|Liechtenstein
|Hallo
|Lithuania
|Sveiki
|Luxembourg
|Bonjour / Hallo / Hallo
|Macedonia
|Zdravo
|Malta
|Hello / Bongu
|Moldova
|Salut
|Monaco
|Bonjour
|Montenegro
|Zdravo
|Netherlands
|Hallo
|Norway
|Hallo
|Poland
|Cześć
|Portugal
|Olá
|Romania
|Salut
|Russia
|Zdravstvuyte
|San Marino
|Ciao
|Serbia
|Zdravo
|Slovakia
|Ahoj
|Slovenia
|Živjo
|Spain
|Hola
|Sweden
|Hallå
|Switzerland
|Hallo / Ciao / Bonjour / Ciao
|Turkey
|Merhaba
|Ukraine
|Vitayu
|United Kingdom
|Hello
|Vatican City
|Ciao / Salve / Bonjour / Hallo
