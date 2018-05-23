The best places to sell your arts and crafts products

Using your arts and crafts skills to create products has never been easier these days. There are a number of websites out there which cater exclusively to those who create homemade products to sell online, with the best of the best all with their own pros and cons.

As with anything we buy, we are always conscious of finding the best value for the best price. The ingredients which go into the product are going to need to be of a good standard.

When it comes to choosing the right site to sell your arts and crafts products on, those below are perhaps the best out there.

Etsy

Over 30 million people use Etsy to sell everything from arts and crafts creations to jewelry and trinkets. Rare items and gift cards are popular, but the best thing about Etsy is that it caters to the odd and wonderful, meaning more scope to get your unique products out there.

Etsy is also very low when it comes to costs, which means no membership fees and a surprisingly low amount of 20 cents to list an item. There is a 3.5% fee on the total cost of sale including shipping, however. Etsy has an excellent approach to helping fledgling businesses, so check out the site if you are out of ideas.

iCraft

iCraft is a very popular site among sellers who create nothing but handmade items. In fact, the site caters exclusively to handmade items which make for no second hand products. Having the right audience for your products is incredibly important, so you will benefit from the way they do things if you are on the same page.

A onetime fee $25 is payable for setting up your online stores, with subscription rates varying from $5 to $15 a month. This comes down to how many items you sell. There are no commission fees at iCraft, which means that you get more with every sale. As an added bonus, subscribers can avail of a 10% fee for paying their subscription fees upfront.

eBay

Not many sites can boast having a history which goes back over 20 years. eBay has been the go-to site for those selling art and crafts, and various creative handmade ideas for a long, long time. Their reputation, in that case, cannot be questioned. However, it is the numerous selling fees which tend to put smaller sellers off. Insertion fees, final sale fees, and various other fees can eat into a seller’s profit, which is not always ideal.

Subjectively, the site which you choose will always have pros and cons. With eBay, their site traffic and exposure almost justify the fees, but it will always come down to how you feel about your product and its expenses.

