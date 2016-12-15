A guide to sending parcels securely in Europe

Sending parcels to Europe securely is easy when you know how. Whether you need to send a parcel to a friend urgently in Spain or organise a bulk business delivery to Berlin, this guide to sending parcels securely in Europe will have you covered no matter what your needs are or which European country it is that you need to ship to.

Packaging

When sending a parcel internationally, ensuring it’s packaged securely is vital. There are several tips for packaging your parcel properly to make sure it’s protected whilst in transit and doesn’t get damaged.

Use a strong cardboard box

Pad the remaining room out inside with bubble wrap or newspaper

Tape the box with strong tape so it’s securely fasted from both the top and bottom

Label with ‘Handle with Care’ or ‘Fragile’ if an item needs extra care taking with it when in transit

Customs Clearance Rules

When sending a parcel to another country in Europe, no customs clearance rules apply so your parcel won’t be subject to any extra duties or taxes when heading to another EU member country. If the country you’re shipping to is not in the EU, such as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, or Serbia, then you’ll have to check their individual customs authority rules before posting to be clear of any extra charges you may be required to pay.

Use a Courier

One of the best ways to ensure your parcel arrives overseas safely and in great condition is by using a courier like TNT who offer a range of different delivery options and tracking services. If your parcel is awkwardly shaped or heavy, you can use a bulky items service to organise its shipping or if you need to get an urgent document or gift delivered ASAP, the next day delivery service will ensure that it arrives right on time.

Clearly Label Your Parcel

It’s vital that you address your parcel to the recipient clearly and include your address should the parcel need to be returned to sender for any reason. Type out the label and attach it to the parcel so no mistakes can be made when it comes to misreading handwriting. Also, remember to include a phone number should the customs authority need to contact you regarding the parcel for any reason.

By following these steps you’ll be able to safely ship your parcels to anywhere in Europe, with a little help from a courier service.