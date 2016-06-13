7 side hustles for college students worth knowing about – words Al Woods

Being a student in 2018 is a fresh and exciting concept, and a great opportunity for learning and growing as a person.

Understanding how to make the most of college life is so important for the future, and something that will really enhance the experience. So, you have to make sure you do whatever you can to make things better moving forward.

You want to make sure you enhance the whole experience and not just the academic side. College is as much about growing and changing as a person as it is about study and education. Whether it’s using OneClass to help with your studies or having the Uber app on your homepage, there are so many things that can improve the student experience. So, here are some of the things you are going to need to sort out moving forward. There are a lot of side hustles for college students you can adopt as a student that are really going to make your life better.

Take Part in Medical Studies

Medical studies are constantly ongoing as science progresses and medicine evolves. We are always looking to find out more about particular areas of science, and certain new medications. This is why medical testing is always a good option of bagging some easy cash on the side. Make sure you are careful though because you don’t want to wind up with unfortunate side effects!

Discover the World of E-commerce

The world of e-commerce is very much your friend when you are a student. At the end of the day, you may have a lot of stuff, but only a limited space. And it is important that you make sure you figure out what you want to keep and what you can get rid of. Any stuff that can be thrown is going to be a good option to stick on sites like eBay and try to sell for extra money.

Apply for a Hardship Grant

Sometimes you might be able to write to the government or the local state authority and apply for a hardship grant. This is something that is going to help people who are hard up financially, but have intensive courses which mean they may not be able to get work on the side. Definitely make sure you consider this when you move forward and you certainly need to consider the hardship grant angle as a way of securing important student finance.

Mystery Shopping

Another cool idea that can help you as a student is to combine two passions – money and shopping! If you take a job as a mystery shopper you will get to spend more time out shopping, and you’ll get paid for the privilege. This is not the highest paid job out there, but it is certainly one that is fun, and can generate a bit of income for you in the long run.

Go to Freshers Fair

There are a lot of great things that play a role in the world of studenting, and the Freshers Fair is one of the most crucial. This is a great place to meet fellow students, but, more importantly, it’s also a great way of bagging free stuff. Plenty of companies have stalls at the Freshers Fair, and they are more than happy to give out samples, vouchers, and freebies to eager students.

Find Out Happy Hours

There are bound to be bars and establishments that offer Happy Hour deals, and this is the way to go when it comes looking for great deals that are going to save you money in the long run. If you can plan your bar and restaurant visits each day to coincide with Happy Hour then you can actually save quite a bit of money in the process – you might be surprised.

Use Your Student Discount

Freebies and discounts for students are there for you to make the most of, and you might actually be surprised by how many things you can use your student discount for these days. This is an excellent way of making savings and getting more of the things you want. Enjoying student life in the right kind of way is so important, and using your student discount as much as possible can certainly improve and boost that experience.

These are some of the best side hustles out there for students looking to make some extra cash, or even to improve the experience of college life as well. If you can make use of some of these you should have no issue getting the most out of the fact that you are a student. There are so many things to keep in mind in this regard, and you have to make sure you think about what you can do to boost this.

