Skincare 101: 7 ingredients that should not be in your make-up – words Alexa Wang



When you are trying to look after your skin, it can be easy to rely on skincare products that promise to revitalise and help to clean up your skin. Of course, not every skincare product is created with the right ingredients that your skin needs to be healthy and the wrong ingredients can often go unnoticed.

Here, we are going to give you some skincare tips by listing some of the ingredients that should not be in your make-up. Keep reading if you’d like to find out more about your favourite skincare products.

Propylene Glycol

This chemical is associated with irritants and if you find that your skincare product has been irritating your skin, then this might be the reason why. Products with this ingredient can cause allergic contact dermatitis, so it is best to avoid this ingredient if you can.

DMDM Hydantoin

Does your favourite eyeshadow contain DMDM hydantoin? This is a preservative that is added to eye makeup and blusher, but it is something that you should avoid. This ingredient can contain small amounts of formaldehyde which can cause cosmetic dermatitis.

BHA and BHT

Other ingredients that you should avoid when choosing your favourite skincare products are BHA and BHT. These ingredients are compounds that are closely linked with certain health concerns including organ system toxicity and endocrine disruptors. Avoid these by sticking to trusted brands and products like the discounted cosmetics by Maple Prime.

Parabens

You might have already heard of parabens being present in certain skincare products as they tend to include an ingredient that can mimic oestrogen. Parabens can be found inside products such as blusher or lipstick, so it is best to have a look out for this in the ingredients list when choosing skincare products and cosmetics.

Petroleum/ Mineral Oil

If you want to keep your body’s own moisturising mechanism intact then you should think about avoiding petroleum and mineral oils in your skincare products. When this ingredient is present in products, you might find that your skin becomes drier and chapping occurs. Avoid this ingredient if you can.

Polyethylene Glycol or PEGs

The next ingredient that shouldn’t be in your skincare products is Polyethylene Glycol or PEGs which can actually become contaminated with harmful materials. You will usually find this ingredient in your lip balm or your concealer and it is something which you should avoid to reduce the risk.

SLS Sodium-lauryl-sulfate

Finally, this ingredient shouldn’t appear in your cosmetics or skincare products as it is an irritant and it can make your skin much dryer. If you are trying to protect your natural oils, then you should try your best to avoid this chemical compound in your make-up.

Final Verdict

When you are shopping for new skincare ingredients or cosmetics, make sure to avoid products with these ingredients. This should help you to have an effective skincare routine and keep your skin in the best possible condition. Don’t ever buy a product without checking out the ingredients beforehand!