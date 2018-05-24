10 skincare products every woman should own – words Alexa Wang



There are many skincare products out there which can help give you the skin you have always dreamed of. Here are ten skincare products every woman should use for baby-soft and blemish-free skin.

Makeup Remover

Say goodbye to your makeup wipes! It is time to find a dedicated makeup remover which can gently remove your daily war paint. The right formula will be safe for eyes and can even be used on stubborn things like waterproof mascara; melting it away like it wasn’t even there before.

Cleanser

This is the basic cleaning product to get your face squeaky clean. Available in both cream and oil formats, it will remove any traces of makeup left and will also get rid of any grime or dead skin cells on your skin.

Toner

Toner can be an often-skipped step but it is great if you have oily or combination skin! Not only does it help you restore your skin’s pH balance after cleansing, it erases all the residue left on your skin (including potential residue from your cleanser!) which could block your pores and cause acne.

Moisturiser

Cleansing and toning can strip a lot of hydration from the skin, so then we then use a moisturiser to restore it. Make sure that you get the correct moisturiser for your skin-type to further avoid acne and make sure your skin is as hydrated as possible.

Serum

If you would like your skin to have a little more oomphto it, you might want to consider applying a serum before your moisturiser. A serum is a concentrated concoction which targets certain aspects of skincare such as fine lines or tightness. Pick one to target a skincare concern you have and watch the magic happen.

Face Masks

These aren’t just for the spa! You can buy a whole range of different face masks from exfoliating to soothing mud to radiance-boosting sheet masks. Check the packets to find out what benefits one might have before you buy. They are also the best for a little self-care treat when you are feeling stressed.

Spot Treatments

When you do have a bit of a blemish, you may want to add something to it to speed up the healing process. There are many amazing spot treatments on the market which will help reduce the appearance of a spot, or a dab of tea tree oil or witch hazel will do the job too!

Night Creams

Sometimes moisturisers aren’t always enough. The skin does most of its repair work at night while you are asleep, so some people like to give it a helping hand with a night cream. This is a super-rich and heavy cream you use in lieu of moisturiser when you go to bed. Using the right one means you will wake up in the morning with wonderfully soft skin. If you are on the hunt for a great night cream then have a shop for discounted cosmetics online, you never know what you might find!

Facial Mists

If you think your face needs a little extra, you might want to consider buying a facial spray. These can be applied over or under makeup and are great for instantly adding some of the best skincare boosting ingredients to your face.

Body Lotion

Your skin isn’t just on your face! Buy a body lotion to moisturise key areas of your body like your elbows and your legs after a shower so all of you can be as soft as possible!

If you want to take a leap towards great skin, any one of these products will start you on that journey! Try them today now!