A look at smart home devices of the future

A look smart home devices of the future – words Alexa Wang

Let us be frank. In many ways, the future is here, now. Smart home devices have proliferated, and almost everyone owns some sort of IoT device, whether that’s a smart speaker, a connected refrigerator, a smartwatch, or something else.

However, the intelligent home trend is only just beginning. Where might it go in the future? Here’s a glimpse of some of the trends in smart home devices that are coming down the road.

Every Device Will Be IoT Ready

Today, you can still find devices that are not IoT ready. However, in just a few years, that will not be the case. Samsung announced several years ago that the company’s entire portfolio of products would be IoT ready by 2020. Sony, LG, and the rest of the pack recently adopted the same goal. So, look for all of your gadgets, from your TV to your oven, to be ready to connect and communicate in just less than two years.

Robots – But Not an Uprising

Robots have been part of manufacturing for decades. They’ve made an appearance on the consumer side of things too, with devices like robotic vacuum cleaners. Look for robots to begin doing more and more in our homes, though, as technology improves and they become more and more autonomous and capable. For instance, a German company announced a prototype robot that can actually tidy up your home.

Better Interconnectivity

Currently, many smart devices are, well, not so smart. In fact, it’s questionable whether some of them even need to be “smart” in the first place – do you really need a smart frying pan? We doubt it. Others fall short in the area of interconnectivity and control but look for that to start changing. You’ll soon be able to use your smartphone or central home hub to control your washing machine, or even start your oven preheating.

Smart Furniture

We’re not talking about sectional sofas with USB ports or electric motors. What we mean is furniture that you can program to adjust to your support preferences, or that you can configure with the touch of a virtual button on your smartphone. Look for TVs that fade into the wall, and modular, open source furniture.

As you can see, the future is bright for smart home devices. If you can dream it, chances are good that someone is working on a prototype right now.