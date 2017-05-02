How smart syncing technology can help to elevate your small ecommerce business – words Al Woods



Are you trying to elevate your small Ecommerce business? Smart syncing technology could be the answer you’ve been looking for. Allowing you to easily run the business from just a few apps on your smartphone, this clever technology provides numerous benefits.

Here, we’ll look at how smart syncing technology can help to push your Ecommerce business forward to become more successful.

Enabling faster, easier payments

One of the biggest benefits that technology has had for businesses online, is the ability to accept instant payments. If you’re running an Etsy or Shopify store for example, adding payment technologies such as PayPal, will enable you to receive payments faster, while increasing customer satisfaction.

You could also set up payment gateways directly on your store. This enables customers to make payments with their credit or debit card, without leaving your store’s website. The more payment options you give your customers, the more successful you’re going to be.

Increasing your selling options

It goes without saying that the more places your products appear, the more sales you’re going to make. If you start selling on Shopify, you’ll have access to the company’s app store, providing all kinds of useful tools to grow your business. It also makes it easier to shop on other channels too in just a few clicks of a button. Increase your brand visibility quickly and easily on sites such as Etsy, EBay or Amazon.

Making deliveries easier

One of the main things which could be holding you back, is your delivery process. Customers today want a seamless, fast delivery service and the good news with the right technology, you can give them that.

You can now quickly send a parcel using apps such as Smart Send. Giving you total control over your shipping for multiple sales platforms. The best part about this service is that it’s absolutely free.

Improving customer service

Keeping your customers happy is paramount to your success. So, if you’re looking to grow your brand, you’re going to want to ensure you’re focusing on customer service. Investing in social media management apps can help you to respond and engage with your customers in real time. It also helps you to build up a relationship with your customers, making them more likely to stay loyal to you.

These are just some of the ways you can grow your ecommerce business with smart syncing technology. Many of the apps and tools you can get for your business are free to use, and they can significantly boost the business. So, why not take a look at some of the recommendations above to see just how easy it is to make your store a success.