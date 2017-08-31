How to snap your focus and seize success – words Alexa Wang

A life without passion is no life at all, so they say. A dream without drive will get you nowhere. So what if you’re caught between a dull life routine and an incredible vision that you don’t know how to reach? Stuck between passion and apathy, or just a little lost on how to materialise your dreams in a world where you’ve never really had a plan?

Mindset

The number one thing you need to change about yourself is mindset. Perhaps you don’t have the skills or the experience, perhaps your idea isn’t ground breaking, or there are already much bigger players in the game, but that doesn’t take any value from your right to try or your ability to investigate. No one was born an expert and you should think no less of yourself or your idea just because you’re starting from the bottom. Figure out how to make it work, then set your mind to getting it done. There are many different angles you can take, open your mind.

Focus and routine

It’s a good thing you’re starting with your mindset, because you’ll need to strengthen your mind in many ways. If you want to channel your energies into achieving a goal, whether it’s as personal as redesigning your home, or as ambitious as launching your own business idea you’ll need to figure out a work schedule that works for you, dedicate certain time to planning and action, others to rest, relaxation and down time, then stick to this routine.

If you struggle with focus you can add certain things to your routine to help you channel your energies. Simple meditation sessions can help you clear your mind and order your thoughts. Matcha green tea is an excellent aid to such meditation sessions as it promotes a relaxed yet focuses state, not to mention the health benefits you bag as a side product.

Celebrate the little wins

Being successful isn’t about accomplishing hundreds of things every single day, rather you’ll find that success comes through steady progress, which may not be in clear cut measures. Instead of compiling a huge inventory of items to be completed and getting disheartened when you never make it to the end of the ever growing list, each day just pick out one thing that you must get done. Relish in your sense of accomplishment on completion of this task, and treat anything else that you tick off as an extra. With reduced pressure that still drives you forward, watch how your productivity peaks.

As you begin to change the way you think about yourself and your goals and you master a routine and a lifestyle that allows you to flourish, you’ll realise that seizing success isn’t a far away dream at all. A few subtle changes in your life could lead to big changes in your future as you celebrate your successes, however small, and move forward in your chosen direction.