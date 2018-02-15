Why a spring clean can do your home a world of good

Why a spring clean can do your home a world of good – words Al Woods

One of the first signs that spring is approaching is that people start to think about spring cleaning. Spring cleaning can happen inside and outside of the house and gives people a chance to freshen up the place, do some repairs and maintenance, organize the house, and get rid of things no longer wanted or needed.

If you are already starting to think about spring cleaning, then you’re going to want to check out this list of items that you’ll want to be sure to tackle this year. So, let’s jump right in.

Royalty Free Photo

Clean Out the Gutters

For those who live in areas of the country where you get four very specific seasons, then you know better than anyone that the gutters can get really clogged up with debris, dead leaves, twigs, and more causing a real mess in your gutters. Once your gutters get clogged up, it can mess with water drainage which can cause some very expensive landscaping, foundation, walls and roof issues. Ideally you want to be cleaning the gutters about every four months, so with the change of seasons.

Rather than tackle this job yourself and climb up a ladder trying to balance while you ensure you get all the debris, it’s a good idea to look into professional gutter cleaning. Take for example Gutter Maids who offer gutter cleaning Minneapolis MN. These professionals have the proper equipment and experience to make sure the job is done correctly and safely.

Give the Cabinets a Good Cleaning

Here’s a job that we don’t often think to do, but did you know that your cabinets can really collect a fair amount of dust and dirt? Spring is the perfect time to give them a good dusting and even a wash with gentle soap and water to get any grime off them. If you’ve got a lot of build-up on the cabinets you may need a professional cabinet cream product.

Wash the Windows

Winter can take a real toll on the exterior of your home, causing all kinds of dirt to build up on the windows. Window cleaning should be included in the spring cleaning list, both inside and out. Pick a day that is a bit cloudy, giving you a chance to dry the windows and prevent smearing.

Go Through Your Wardrobe

Spring is also the perfect time to go through your wardrobe. Take a look at your fall and winter clothing – what didn’t you wear? If there are items you didn’t touch, it may just be time to get rid of them. You can also take a look at your spring and summer clothing, try items on, and decide if you want to keep it all. Bag up anything you no longer want and look into charitable organizations you can donate them to.

A Fresh New Take for Spring

These are just a few of the chores you can tackle that will help you to prepare for spring and take it on with a fresh clean start.

Why a spring clean can do your home a world of good – words Al Woods