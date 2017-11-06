SS18 Trend Predictions with Emma Kenyon from QUIZ Clothing

We might be piling on our jumpers and coats, but high street stores are already turning their attentions to spring summer 2018 — but what does the new season hold for us humble fashion-followers?

We caught up with dresses retailer QUIZ Clothing’s junior designer Emma Kenyon to get all of the insider knowledge wih her trend predictions for this for next season:

Which trends and prints from SS18 London Fashion Week do you think we will see on our high street?

I loved the vibrancy and drama of SS18 London Fashion Week! I can definitely see block colours featuring heavily in our spring/summer wardrobes, as will detailed scarf prints — like those featured on the fabulous Versace catwalk.

Ruffles were everywhere at LFW. Thankfully, they won’t be quite as bold as those seen during Simone Rocha’s show, but they will still be a staple feature of our new season wardrobes, on everything from dresses and skirts to blouses and accessories.

Print-wise, we’ll be wearing stripes and checks — they’re set to be huge next season!

Do you have a favourite look from the SS18 London Fashion Week?

I’ve fallen in love with Versace’s LFW show! I loved everything about the designs, from the bright colours to bold prints and clashing combinations. They kept it sophisticated too, with headscarves and buttoned-up blouses. The looks really capture how fun fashion can — and should — be!

Turning our attentions to this season, what are the top five trends for autumn/winter 2017?

We’re seeing a real mix of trends this winter. Checks, of course, are huge; tartan and plaid prints always emerge at this time of year, but gingham is another big trend. Mustard will feature heavily, as a bright, statement-making colour that can be incorporated through knitwear, coats and accessories.

For those nights out and of course party season, choose sheer lace. Take D&G’s iconic black lace dress as inspiration for a glam formal look.

What are the must-have hero pieces for autumn/winter 2017?

If you only buy one thing this season, make sure it’s a pair of red boots. Ditch the black and make a statement in bold and bright red — they’re super-versatile and perfect for seeing you through the season.

This season’s must-have outerwear is a metallic short puffa coat, perfect for brightening up those dreary winter days!

