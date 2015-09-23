Why you still need a stag and hen party – words Al Woods

Image: Pixabay.com

A wedding is a momentous occasion not just for the couple but also for the family and loved ones.

It’s on this occasion that we see the bringing together of two individuals who will swear an oath to be in each other’s lives till death do they part.

Besides picking the right wedding cake and dealing with the wedding reception, there’s an ancient tradition that’s been passed down from generations that’s known solely as the bachelor and bachelorette party.

More commonly known as the stag party for the groom and the hen party for the bride, it’s one night where they get taken by their friends, preferably prepared by the groomsmen and the bridesmaids respectively, to the last hurrah of a wild night out before their big day. This commencement ceremony isn’t just a party for partying’s sake, it’s also symbolic as the last celebration as ‘singles’ before the wedding.

Embracing their youth

Since a wedding is a serious relationship, the pre-party for the event is a way to commemorate all the years of partying that you’ve had in your youth. Contrary to popular belief, hen parties are much wilder compared to men’s stag parties. From towers of wine to crates upon crates of alcohol together with a night of your close friends and relatives, you know that it’ll be a lifetime of memories that you’ll remember crammed into one night.

Trying out things they haven’t done before

Bachelor and bachelorette parties can get pretty funky with different ways for it to be planned. It’s great to have a simple gathering of friends with a few crates of wine and beer, but it’s also a blast to go through themed parties such as heading to casinos and renting a hotel room for a poker night or even the traditional stripper party for both guys and girls. More creative parties involve renting out a comedy bar and even a hen party life drawing session where the ladies are bound to have a night of creative fun.

Graduating as an individual and embracing being in a relationship

Many would tell you that getting married has its fair share of logistical and financial benefits. A good majority of accountants would say to you that it’s one of the best ways to save on taxes on mortgages and shared properties(that is, of course, if you’d don’t plan on losing it through alimony or divorce).

But the most critical aspect of a marriage is embracing adulthood in finding a lasting relationship. Being married is a sign of coming to terms with a way of life that won’t just include yourself but also another. If a stag or hen party is about remembering the years that you’ve had in your youth, then a marriage is about embracing the memories you will share with the one you love. A wedding is just the start of the best adventure that you will undertake with someone that you’re willing to live with, throughthe best times to the bad.