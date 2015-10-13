How can you style last year’s clothes for AW18 trends? – words Alexa Wang

Seasons and months fly over! And, with new seasons comes new trends. But, it doesn’t mean that you have to purchase a whole new wardrobe to keep up with the trends.

A few, key new items will go a long way, and you can style your purchases from last year to suit this year! In this guide, we’re looking at how you can use your AW17 wardrobe for AW18.

AW18 womenswear

This season, women’s fashion brands are all about layering. If you’re bold enough, the best way to layer is with contrasting colour and textures. Dig out you metallic puffa jacket from last year and wear it over a fringed jumper.

You can’t ignore animal print either. While Victoria Beckham demonstrated her love for leopard print, other designers such as Isabel Marant were all about snake patterns. The great thing about this style being in trend is that you can mix and match animal print and still create an outfit that looks well put together. Leopard print has rarely been out of the spotlight in recent years — why not pair your printed cami dress with snakeskin boots and a matching clutch?

Thankfully for those who like to snuggle-up, oversized knits and sweaters are in! The great thing about this year’s trends though, is that you can pair your grandad knit with your summer dress and still look on-trend. Miu Miu showed off an outfit that was made up of a green floral midi dress and fluffy grey knit — no need to pack away your summer clothes just yet!

You might remember that in Christmas 2017, glitter and sparkle was everywhere! This season, the hype around glitz is starting in autumn. Glitz and glamour highlighted Christmas 2017, and we loved it so much that it is coming back for the whole season this year. Paco Rabanne showed off their models in oversized silver sequins that brought some much-loved sparkle to the runway. Don’t wait until late December to bring your glitter dresses out of the wardrobe, embrace them in October and November too!

AW18 menswear

Last year, a big outerwear trend for men was shearling. And, it’s back this year. Giorgio Armani mixed up the textures further with a shearling, suede and leather jacket that looks smart yet cosy for the colder months.

This season, we’re throwing fashion back to the ‘90s — good or bad? You decide! You might’ve thought you’d seen the back of shell suits and full tracksuits, but they’re back with a vengeance. On the catwalk, Prada completed the look with branded bucket hats and lightweight waterproof jackets (ideal for autumn weather).

Back for its annual appearance, the leather jacket is back on the catwalk. Instead of the shorter bomber style though, this season it’s all about oversized leather coats that can be paired with slim-leg jeans and winter boots. Fendi, Balenciaga and Paul Smith were all rocking the look during their AW18 shows this season.

Unsure which colours are in this season? It’s all about autumnal browns. From a brown men’s shirt to a snuggly oversized poncho, the brown colour palette is so versatile. If you don’t want to overdo this shade, you can keep it simple with brown accessories such as hats, scarves and shoes to get in with the trend.

Perfect for staying cosy, layering is back this season. It’s all about bringing together different garments in an effortlessly stylish sort of way. You might not have worn a V-neck in a few years but bring it out this year and slip it on top of a roll-neck jumper for an on-trend outfit. Other ways to layer include pairing an open checked shirt (a print that was everywhere in AW17) with a graphic t-shirt and black skinny jeans.

Get AW18 ready with our top tips!