Your style guide for women’s lingerie – words Alexa Wang

Women’s lingerie is a guaranteed way to boost your self-confidence and ensure you feel great, whether someone else gets to see it or not. With plenty of scope for beautiful designs, it’s almost a shame that lingerie is hidden away.

Making you feel as fabulous as the styles themselves, women’s underwear is a thing of intrigue and fascination for many. Functional as they may be, knickers have an individual style to suit every shape and every mindset.

Whether you’re feeling a little adventurous or daring, or you’d prefer to keep it simple, there’s an underwear style for you. So, if you’re on the lookout for some new, beautiful lingerie to add to your collection, here is some inspiration.

Straightforward briefs

For no fuss and a comfortable fit, we all think of a pair of briefs. Offering full coverage, you can feel confident wearing them any day of the week. An essential part of your lingerie collection, women’s briefs are classic. They generally rest at your waist with a low leg line, but designs can vary.

Don’t forget even the simplest of briefs can still be beautiful; choose from a whole spectrum of colours and materials to achieve your desired look. From classic cotton to lace, briefs don’t have to be boring.

For something with a little less coverage, Brazilian knickers are a great halfway style between full briefs and a thong.

Thongs and G-strings

Other very popular style of women’s underwear includes thongs and G-strings, offering comfort but exposing a little more than a pair of briefs. A thong features a minimal back, while a G-string has next to no fabric and will eliminate any knicker lines under your clothing. For a more sensual pair of underwear, a thong or G-string are still perfect for everyday wear, but can also be saved for special occasion.

Enhanced by materials such as satin or sheer panels, you can choose how cheeky you want to be with a choice of designs.

If you’re feeling brave, opt for a thong with tie-sides for a bold but flattering look. Likewise, skirted thongs are becoming more popular thanks to their flirty appearance. Combining a thong with a skirt attached around the sides and back, they are a captivating style that have a luxury feel.

French knickers

A more decorative choice of underwear, French knickers are unapologetically feminine and glamorous. They are designed to look more like shorts and are usually loose-fitting, creating an element of intrigue and elegance. Fanning out over your hips, they are incredibly flattering, usually concealing your bum and upper thighs. A very charming style of underwear, French knickers can be enhanced by different coloured prints and decorative finishes such as buttons or charms.

Cheeky underwear

Of course, there is a whole other world of women’s underwear if you’re shopping for a special occasion, or even just to make yourself feel great. Cheekier designs can often include unusual and unique styles including cut outs, frills or even big bows placed on the back for a mesmerising look.

So, when shopping for your next set of women’s underwear, discover a new style and choose something out of the ordinary to lift your self-confidence and make you feel good both inside and out.

