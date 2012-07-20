A style makeover for Jeremy Clarkson? – words Al Woods

As we grow older, getting menswear right is not as easy as many like to think, hence the fashion faux pas you can witness taking place up and down the country. There’s a fine line between trying to stay fashionable as you get older as well as making sure you look and dress for your age. It’s easy to go a little off kilter with fashion sense as some try to recreate their youth by dressing in a mixed-up idea of ‘keeping up with the kids’.

One of the heroes of many British middle-aged men has to be Jeremy Clarkson who rose to fame hosting Top Gear in the nineties. His tousled locks and roll-out-of-bed fashion sense are renowned for being slightly quirky and, well, not very fashionable. He supposedly got his look from fellow presenter at the time Richard Hammond who is apparently ‘aware of trends much more than [Clarkson is]’. Not so sure about that one, Jeremy.

The Clarkson style could be described as casual-gone-wrong. It’s ill-fitting, over-washed jeans, loafers, open-necked, brightly patterned shirts often complete with a baggy suit jacket. Now some men might think a baggy oversized jacked would hide their paunch but it can actually exaggerate it. If you have lots of folding excess material clumping around your midriff you only draw attention to the tummy area.

Looking at the many pictures of Jeremy he breaks all the cardinal rules. We wondered if the style gurus at Chums could rearrange his fashion sense a little and bring Jeremy back from the brink of his fashion car crash. Can they bring him out of the nineties into a new century? Is it even possible to wean him off loafers or even get him to wear a tie? The resulting ‘all new Jeremy’ is quite a picture as you’ll see from the above video.

Making Sure a Suit Fits Properly

To avoid dressing in a baggy, ill-fitting suit like Jeremy Clarkson, here’s some tips on how you can make sure your suit fits you properly.

The jacket should come in at the waist, but shouldn’t be too small so as to cause wrinkling around the buttons. The sleeves should come down to where your thumb meets your wrist without being overly long.

Your trousers should have a slight leg break (not one like Jeremy Clarkson in the original photo where the break is far too long). You should be able to pinch an inch of fabric either side of the thigh. Any more and your trousers will look too baggy, and any less and you may not be able to sit down properly.

Does your suit fit you as it should?