3 styles of window blinds to increase comfort in your home – words Al Woods

Blinds provide several different benefits. Along with adding visual interest to your window treatments, they also serve practical functions that make your home more comfortable.

While you know about the basics like vertical and horizontal blind styles, are you familiar with how many styles of window blinds are on the market? Here are three examples that are worth considering for your home.

Roller Blinds

Roller blinds are often confused with window shades. That’s because both designs include material that is rolled upward when you want to let light in and rolled downward when you want privacy. What you may not realize is that roller blinds in Toronto are more versatile than shades.

With roller blinds, you can outfit them with a small motor that is tucked out of sight. Using a remote, you can have the blinds move up or down as you like. Most systems allow you to stop the movement at any level you like.

You’ll also find that some designs include slats rather than one solid piece of material. Using the same remote control, you can open or close the slats to let in as much or as little light as you want.

Skylight Blinds

Skylights are great for letting in more natural light, but there are times when you want to cover them. Skylight blinds are the perfect option. Choose an automated setup to open and close the blind much in the way you would do with roller blinds. It’s also possible to set up a system of pulleys and cranks that are discreetly placed in the ceiling and wall. That allows you to use a hand crank to operate the blind from floor level.

With either option, you can close the blind if too much light is coming through the skylight. The blind also helps if the weather is gloomy and you would rather look at the clean lines of a blind rather than the depressing weather.

Blackout Blinds

These types of blinds come in horizontal or vertical designs and typically include materials that effectively block out any type of light. Thanks to the great range of blackout blinds on the market, it’s easy to find blinds that prevent glare from street lights entering your space at night.

They also work well for the bedrooms of people who work nights and must sleep during the day. You’ll find that these can be the best window blinds to help muffle sounds from outside as well. That will also be something to consider if you need a perfectly dark and quiet place to sleep.

If you are thinking of replacing your old residential blinds, now is a great time to talk with a blind designer. Discuss what you are looking for in terms of style and function. By voicing a particular need you would like the blinds to provide, the designer can steer you in the direction of the right style and ensure it has all the features you want.

