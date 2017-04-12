Top 10 stylish quartz watches for men – words Al Woods

Nowadays watches have several other functions apart from just telling you the time. Fashion is one such function. Many people across the globe currently buy watches to enhance their looks. Stylish watches are selling like hot cakes.

The most popular fashionable watches are the Quartz watches due to their relatively low prices, high accuracy levels and little or no maintenance required. Well, without further ado, let’s look at some of the must-have stylish Quartz watches for men.

1. Tag Heuer Formula One

This is definitely one of the best stylish Quartz watches for men. This Tag Heuer watch comes in a variety of designs and configurations. It’s well-known for high accuracy quartz movements. In fact, some people do say it has one of the most precise Quartz movements in Switzerland. This watch has a brushed steel case which adds to its elegance. Furthermore, the rhodium plating and the brushed blue dial makes Formula One stand out. This watch is also water resistant. You, therefore, can enjoy the beauty of life in a swimming pool while wearing Tag Heuer.

2. Mondaine Stop2Go

Mondaine watches are popular across the globe due to their simple design. These watches have also striven in terms of accuracy. The two second-pauses are something that not only entices fun lovers, but also ensures all Mondaine watches begin the next minute in precision. The Stop2Go watch has an optional red strapping which adds to its flair. You will definitely enjoy hanging out with the elegant Mondaine Stop2Go on your wrists.

3. Omega Speedmaster Skywalker X-33

This Omega Speedmaster is one of the best if not the best. It’s tough, which means enhanced durability. This watch has a light titanium casing and matching strapping. It has a black bezel and dial with LCD display. Moreover, its Quartz movements have been approved by the famous European Space Agency. This most coveted watch has the ability to show you time in three different time-zones. It also has a calendar and a chronograph. As if that is not all, Skywalker X-33 is water resistant and has a battery half-life of about two years. What an amazing Quartz watches!

4. Timex Waterbury United

Looking for a stylish Quartz watch for your outdoor activities? Look no more as Timex Waterbury has been designed specifically for that. It gets even better if you have slim wrists. This watch has a compact dimension best suited for slim. Among the many amazing features Waterbury United possesses, is the Indiglo back-lighting. Besides, it has a case made of stainless steel and a black dial having both 24 and 12-hour markings. This auspicious watch has a strong leather strap. Just like the other Quartz monsters, it’s water resistant. You might want to check this one out.

5. Tissot PRC200

Do you love sports and outdoor activities? Tissot PRC200 has all the qualities to make your days awesome. This watch comes in a variety of configurations. In addition, it has a wide range of strapping to suit your various styles. Its strong case is made of stainless steel. It also has a chronograph and a very accurate stopwatch that many people find amazing. Above all, it’s water resistant, which means that you can enjoy beach games with Tissot PRC200 on your wrists. A great Quartz watch indeed!

6. Seiko Prospex Solar Diver

As its name suggests, this is a diving watch. A water resistance ability of 200 meters is perfect for SCUBA diving. Seiko Prospex has an attractive dial composed of Seiko Hardlex Crystal. Furthermore, this watch has a battery half-life of about 10 months. This is in accordance with an article published recently by NanaDC (an online fashion boutique). In this recent article by NanaDC, a good battery half-life emphasizes the greatness of a particular watch. If you want to enjoy some nice diving experience with an elegant watch, try Seiko Prospex Solar Diver. You won’t get disappointed.

7. Citizen Nighthawk

Citizen Nighthawk is a solar-powered beast, which has the ability to convert light into chemical energy. What does this mean? It means you don’t have to replace the battery often. It is one of the most stylish watches you can walk around with. It has a black case made of stainless steel. Some Nighthawks come with a blue dial, others with a black dial. This fashionable watch is water resistant just like other great modern watches. Its chunky design, however, is something many people find unpleasant.

8. Sekford Type 1A

Sekford Type 1A is one of the top stylish Quartz watches for men. Its mirror-polished case is made of stainless steel. In addition, it boasts a strong leather strap that will guarantee you durability. To add on the uniqueness of this watch is the fascinating grey dial that entices many people, especially the lovers of fashion. This beautiful watch is water resistant, up to around 30 meters. Its affordability makes it a popular choice.

9. Breitling Colt Skyracer

This Skyracer Breitlight 45 is one of the most fashionable watches for men. It boasts a relatively high amount of accuracy. What feature is behind this accuracy? It has a thermistor which functions to alter the frequency in relation to temperature changes in the surroundings. By doing so, it maintains the precision. Furthermore, this watch has a black casing made of breitlight, a material that is lighter than steel. The black case is accompanied by a strong matching strap. The attractive black dial added flair to the already exquisite watch.

10. Sinn UX

Sinn UX is another elegant watch perfect for diving. Can you believe that this watch is water resistant up to 5000 meters? It also has enhanced underwater readability, a feature that divers will always find amazing. Its lithium-ion battery ensures a long half-life. Besides, this battery has been designed in a way that it can survive in extremes of temperatures. This watch also features an amazing black dial with white markings. If you are a diver looking for a stylish watch, you might want to check out Sinn UX.

In a nutshell

This article has given a detailed description of some of the best stylish Quartz watches for men. Each of these watches has its own unique features. If you are searching for a stylish Quartz watch, all you need to do is find the one that suits your needs and of course your pockets. Improve your style with a nice Quartz watch, will you?