A guide for effortless summer 2019 style – words Al Woods

With sunshine and warmer weather just around the corner, you’ll probably be eager to look your best at the beach, by the pool, and (of course) on social media. Whether you’re a fan of eye-catching looks, or tend to stick to a more paired back beachy vibe, we can help you upgrade your wardrobe so that you look effortlessly stylish this summer.

Tailored workwear specialists Dimensions are here to guide you through this seasons most catwalk worthy looks and find you the best materials to stay cool in the heat. From pool parties to festival chic, here’s how to look effortlessly stylish this summer:

1. Choosing your materials

Competition is fierce when it comes to who looks the best when the sun is out, but nothing looks better than someone who looks comfortable in all scenarios. To achieve all-round comfort in the hot weather, there are a few materials that you can wear that still make you look your best.

You may not have heard of this cutting-edge fabric technology, but it can be lifechanging for those who fear perspiration patches on their clothes — especially when the suns out. The last thing you want when the sun is shining is to feel uncomfortable, or even having to go to the excessive lengths of changing your outfit. So, 37.5® Technology has been designed to combat this issue.

Simply put, this technology has the ability to work with your body and determine whether you need warming or cooling. As well as this, the vapor stage allows it to move moisture out of the clothing before liquid sweat can form — perfect for those who like to keep active as well as sunbathe.

Alternatively, wearing cotton can be great for the summer months, as it is very soft and breathable due to how light it is — which in turn enables the heat generated by the body to escape properly. As cotton is so popular among fashion retailers, it is a very viable option for your summer wardrobe shop.

Rayon is another material that is suited with the hotter climate and is made from a mix of cotton, wood pulp and other natural or synthetic fibres. The fabric has very thin threads, which allows it to breathe more than other fabrics, as well as being quite light to prevents it from sticking to the skin.

2. Summer style

There are all sorts of occasions that you might be invited out to when the sun finally arrives, and you want to look your best. We’ve collated some of the most common events that occur when summer is here to give you advice on what to wear — from colours and styles — for both men and women:

Pool Parties

Girls:

Are you heading to a pool party with your girlfriends? Don’t worry, because when it comes to what to wear — we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re ultra-confident or like to be more reserved when you attend these types of events, there’s plenty of options for you to choose from. When it comes to swimsuits, pastel colours are in this season and it’s important to remember that the lighter you go, the more heat repellent you become. This can ultimately make you feel more comfortable on your outing. However, just because light colours are sun-repellent, it doesn’t mean that you can bypass sun protection! Don’t be afraid to pair your swimsuit with a silky-cover up that can be easily put on and taken off when you please.

Boys:

When you’re planning to attend a pool party with the lads, you want to look your best whilst being able to have as much fun possible in and around the pool. We recommend wearing microfiber polyester shorts, and because they absorb more water than polypropylene and nylon — you can opt for bright colours. When it comes to the shirt, you want to go for something opposite to your shorts; so, if you go for bright shorts, go for a dark shirt. You should go for the tropical-look to present those true summer vibes.

Romantic Beach Walks

Girls:

When you set out on a romantic beach walk, you want to feel comfortable and relaxed. The last thing you want to feel is the struggling of making it to the other end — to stay comfy, you need to wear light materials that will allow you to drift across the soft white sands. We recommend wearing a beach dress that is made up of viscose materials and go for something that is predominantly dark but has flushes of bright, bold and beautiful colours in. Pair these with loose-fitted sandals that can be easily removed when you’re venturing out into the water.

Boys:

You want to look good when completing a romantic walk across the beachfront — but opt for simple attire that will still make you look like the perfect date. When picking your shorts, go for a fitted chino-style that are made from cotton, as this will undoubtedly compliment the rest of your outfit and prepare you for the rest of the day if you decide to visit restaurants or a pub. Pair your shorts with a plain top and wear a pastel-coloured shirt on top without buttoning it up, as this will help you show off a mix of materials and colours. When it comes to deciding on your shoes, pick white!

Summer Festivals

Girls:

This is where your creative fashion freedom is unleashed — when dressing for a festival, there is nothing that you can’t mix and match with. Dressing for a festival all comes down to personal preference, however, there are some recommendations that we must give. Every festival goer should think about carrying a light backpack that can be easily carried around to hold your personal items, such as your smartphone, charger, purse and keys. You don’t want to be wearing a maxi dress at a festival, as this could potentially be trampled — opt for cottoned shorts that are spacious enough to let you dance the day away, as well as a light vest top that allows your body to breathe. For your shoes, go for something flat like converse or buckled sandals so your feet do not get tired!

Boys:

Just like the girls, the opportunities you have to dress your best for a festival is limitless. You have the ability to be as creative as you’d like — but here is what we think you should be wearing to stand out from the crowd. You want to wear a bright and bold silk shirt that has lots of patterns on it; something unusual that isn’t commonly worn every day. It’s not just the girls who can have fun and dance the day away; you can too by wearing comfortable cottoned shorts that aren’t too tight on your leg. For your shoes, go for black trainers that can complement the rest of your outfit.

How will you be dressing this summer?