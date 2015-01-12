3 summer activity ideas – words Al Woods



The summertime is most people’s favorite season of the year because it is a time where students get a break from school and those who work often take vacations, and as such, people get a chance to connect with friends and family even as the weather gets warmer.

Because of this, summertime has inspired countless books, movies, and songs. However, it is not unusual for people to find themselves at a loss for what to do during the summertime because there’s so much going on and so many people visiting various places of interest that it seems as though one has to put a lot of time, effort, and money into having an enjoyable summer experience.

This does not have to be so as there are many things you can do during that time that will not be extremely expensive or time-consuming, but can still make sure you have an enjoyable experience nonetheless. If you are looking to engage in some fun activities in this upcoming summer, consider some of the following options.

Have a pool party

Few things are as synonymous with summer as going to the beach or enjoying time by the pool due to the high temperatures. This would make a good location to have a summer barbecue or simply a poolside party with family and friends of all ages. The good thing about the pool party is that, provided you have a pool in your house or visit a public beach, it can be kept at a very low cost. Purchase inflatables from a retailer like TheWorks, get some cold cuts to make a barbecue, play some music, and get some cold refreshments. With these items, it is easy to throw an enjoyable and memorable party for you and your loved ones.

If you do decide to throw a pool party, make sure to invite everyone ahead of time as summertime usually sees many of such parties being held at various times, and you don’t want a situation where no one attends yours.

Go on a road trip

This is another fairly inexpensive activity during the summer provided you make provision for transportation and fuel. It is an effective bonding activity between friends and family and is also an opportunity to see another part of your immediate surroundings or travel to various surroundings if you want. Choose an effective mode of transportation and the number of companions you can accommodate and take a trip across the country, taking in the various sights and going to various places of interest. It is sure to not only keep you entertained for days on end but will also help to make wonderful memories with those you are close to.

Go to an amusement park

The summertime usually sees many amusement parks being filled because that is the time when most people are off work or out of school. Visit an amusement park with your friends and your family as part of your summer activities and make sure to book the tickets months ahead of time if possible as tickets prices usually soar during this time.

You don’t need to find yourself at a loss for what to do this summer time. Follow some of the above tips and find yourself making wonderful memories as the summer approaches.