Key summer holiday fashion trends 2018 – words Alexa Wang

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start preparing your holiday wardrobe. A summer vacation gives you the perfect opportunity to explore new fashion trends, that are a little different to your everyday wardrobe essentials.

This year it’s all about pastel tones and natural fibres, like straw. So, without further ado, here are five key holiday fashion trends 2018.

Gelato Hues

As seen on the catwalks of Celine and Preen, creamy pastels are this summers must have. Millennial pink is pushed aside as we welcome back the soft tones of sugary lilac, baby blue, and mint green. The key to nailing the trend is to wear it head-to-toe, layering up basic tees with denim jackets, all in contrasting ice-cream hues. If you’re not brave enough to rock the full Neapolitan look, try adding a dash of pastel to an otherwise neutral look – a nod to the trend, without sacrificing your usual style. We love this subtle yellow denim jacket from ASOS, for a casual cover-up on a cooler evening.

Jungle Prints

Jungle prints gained some real traction in home interiors last year, but in 2018 the palm leaf print is having a true fashion moment. The botanical print makes for the perfect summer holiday look, due to its versatility. Team muted, lightweight trousers with a basic cami and a neutral fedora, for a boho-chic aesthetic. Or, pick a pastel block coloured dress, featuring palm leaf details to nail off 2 trends in one – style with a denim jacket and flip flops for a relaxed look. If you’re not into bold jungle pieces, try easing it in via your swimwear. This Roxy Bikini is a great transitional piece and the crop top style gives it a contemporary finish.

Sequins

Get ready to sparkle, as sequins have been reimagined for summer styling. Usually firmly reserved for Christmas time, sequins made an unusual return to the catwalk just in time for festival season. If you’re going to wear sequins, you may as well go all out. We love this multi-coloured playsuit, courtesy of MissGuided. Style it with oversized sunnies, white platform trainers, and mesh stockings to get that infamous Coachella look.

Check Mate

Whilst autumn see’s us styling muted checks, this trend has had a makeover transitioning the look to summer. Wear colourful checks, or monochrome gingham, in light-weight flowy fabrics to achieve a super-preppy look. This flirty, red number from Urban Outfitters depicts the trend perfectly. Dress it up with wedge heels and a cross body bag, or toughen up the feminine frills for day time with black military boots.

Natural Fibres

Natural fibres, like soft cottons and cosy wools never really go out of style, but for summer 2018, it’s all about the straw handbag. Arguably the most coveted summer style essential, the straw bag is now available in both practical tote’s – the perfect beach bag, and convenient cross-bodies – adding an urban twist to the look. Luxury brands, like Saint Laurent, have embraced the trend, with their chic woven shoulder bag, but you can get the luxe-look, without the price tag, with this circular basket bag from EBay.

Try something new for your next holiday, with one of these essential summer style trends.

