How much are you willing to pay for that sunny getaway? – words Al Woods

Have you ever considered where you’ll get the most sun for your money when looking to buy a holiday home? Homeowners are seeking maximum sunshine for minimum cost.

Even though summer is just around the corner, we Brits aren’t guaranteed sunshine and often suffer from grey skies and rain so it’s no wonder we travel abroad to soak up some much needed sunlight. That’s why many holiday home owners search for the sunniest hotspots to invest their money in.

Exposure to the sunlight is beneficial to our health and does more than give us a glowing tan. Vitamin D, from natural sun exposure, is critically important for a healthy immune and nervous system. Not only that, the sunlight also increases the release of serotonin in the body which helps us feel happier, more energetic and positive. So we can’t help but to look forward to the summer.

Of course, sunshine doesn’t cost anything at all! However, when looking to buy abroad many holiday home seekers avoid the sunnier locations as they fear high prices. But purchasing a getaway in the sun doesn’t have to be expensive. You may be surprised how affordable holiday apartments in the more popular and hotter locations can be.

The Property Guides infographic shows you exactly how the cost of sunshine compares and provides the holiday home hotspots with the cheapest sunshine.

