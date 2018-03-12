Where technology and business intersect – and what it means for you – words Alexa Wang

Running a business of any kind requires that you are able to focus on a number of different things at the same time. There are so many important elements in the running of a business that you would be mistaken for thinking that it’s hard to know where to begin.

However, one of the most important which you can‘t overlook at all has to be technology. The worlds of technology and business interact and intersect quite dramatically all the time, and if you are in the business of doing business you need to understand what is going on in the world of technology in order to make your business work as well as possible.

In this article, we are going to take a look at some of the ways in which these two worlds meet, and what it means for your business. Ultimately, mastering technology means you are putting your business in a much better position to be able to succeed in the long run.

Knowing Your Tech

The more knowledgeable you are about technology in general, the more likely it is that you will be able to make the most of it in your business, and do away with hat which is less likely to work for you. If you are not currently very well versed in tech, then you might first want to try and do whatever you can to learn as much as possible about the importance of information technology in business. This should be easier than you think. Perusing the various websites that abound round this kind of stuff is likely to be a good start, as is practising it yourself. The more you get comfortable with technology, the more you will want to use it in your business, and the less you will feel worried about what you should or should not be doing with it. Knowing your tech means that you should be able to utilise it in the best way possible, without over- or under-use. That being said, in order to do that you do also need to know what it is that your business actually needs from technology as well.

Your Business’ Needs

Something that you should remember as well as possible is that there is no use spending time and money on technology which is unlikely to do much for your business. It’s hard sometimes to overlook the bells and whistles and get down ot the real nuts and bolts of something, but in so doing you should find it much clearer what tech you are likely to make use of, and what tech you can probably do away with as best as possible. The way to do this is to always be guided first and foremost by your business’ needs. As long as a piece of technology is fulfilling a specific need which you can name and describe, then you can be sure that it is necessary and serving a useful function. If you cannot do this, it might mean that you don’t actually need that technology at all, and that you could probably spend that money elsewhere much more effectively.

Of course, actually identifying your business’ needs is something else altogether, and it’s something which you will need to think about long and hard and on a continual basis if you are to really get to grips with it. The reason for the difficulty here is that it can be hard to know what is a need and what is a desire – often you need to step back to work that out. By coming to terms with what it is that your business actually needs, you can be sure of your technology falling in line to fulfill that, rather than the other way around, which will mean that you are able to use it in a much more effective and sensible way.

Identify the needs of your business, and you will start to have an idea about what tech you do and do not need. But once you are clear on that, how should you proceed from there?

Choosing Your Tech

When it comes to actually choosing the technology that you will need, it is often a matter of trial and error, and that is a process that can takes years and years to perfect and really get to the perfect option for you. Choosing what technology you need mean that you need to carry out a heady amount of research first, which is just one of many reasons that you should ideally be thinking about this as soon as possible, ideally before you even set up the business. As long as you allow yourself this kind of thinking time, you should be able to research the issues thoroughly enough to have a pretty strong idea of what you need for your business to flourish, and that will; mean that you are acting from an informed place, rather than an ignorant one.

Once you have carried out the necessary research and you have identified the business needs which could be solved with technology, you need to go out and get hold of the stuff you need. This itself can be daunting, and it is often a case of spending a lot of time shopping around before you end up with the right option. However, you need to consider this if you are to actually make the most of that tech for your business, rather than just hoping for the best. If you end up with technology which is likely to serve your business well, then you should be able to feel fairly confident in the future of your business, so this is definitely an important early step for you to take. Choose your tech well, and you will find that it really makes a huge difference.

Getting Support

Whenever you have any amount of technology being utilised in your business, you also need to make sure that you have the right kind of support for it. That alone can be hard to find, especially considering how many different ways there are to get that support. But as long as you are thinking about it long and hard, you should find that you can easily end up with the kind of support which is likely to actually work well. Let’s take a look at what you might need to consider when you are out looking for support for your IT systems.

First of all, try to consider whether you want to hire an in-house support team or if you are just going to contact an IT support network as and when it might be necessary. The problem with the latter is that you might only be able to do it when it is too late, hilst an in-house team will be always there to ensure that things stay in their best capacity for as much of the time as possible. That being said, an outside hired IT support team can be an extremely useful thing to have. If you decide for financial purposes to go with that, then you might want to think about what you are actually going to look for in them. Not all support teams are made equal, and you want to make sure you are paying only those who are actually going to help you in the way that you really need help. It’s a tough question of how to choose the right IT support provider. Make sure they have the right certifications, for a start, as that will ensure that you can actually entrust them with the work. But you should also think about reputation – and if they have come highly recommended, or they have a number of good reviews, then you might want to think about hiring them too.

If you manage to find the right support network for your technology, it will mean that you can put a lot more faith into the technology itself, so this is absolutely worth considering if you are going to be using tech at all in your business. With the right support, it will be much easier and simpler to use and more effective as a business tool on the whole.

Keep An Eye Open For Upgrades

It is important in many ways not to let your technology become outdated and antiquated. You need to make sure that you always keep your eye open for any upgrades which might be necessary, as in so doing you should be able to ensure that you always have the best option in-house, which will in turn make for a much stronger business on the whole. There will always be upgrades to think about, and if you manage to get them when they appear then it is likely that you will be able to keep your business afloat for much longer. Just make sure that you only upgrade where necessary, and never just for the sake of it because something new has come out. It’s all about function, and whether you actually need the equipment or tool in the first place to make your business thrive and survive.

