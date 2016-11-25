The technology that is shaping the future of business – words Al Woods

Technology is the future of business . It’s the present of business for that matter, because each and every day there are companies out there who are working their hardest to try and create some of the best pieces of technology out there, and they’re succeeding.

Some of the best minds in the world are now focused on business and technology, and figuring out ways they can utilise the one to help the other. Because a business learns from technology, but at the same time technology learns from a business. If it were not for the mistakes a business makes, and the analysis of the day to day life of a business, then the technology it’s able to use today wouldn’t have been created. But we think now is the start of the future for technology. Now is the time where it’s really coming to life in so many different ways, and changing the outcomes of so many situations. We don’t just mean related to business, in the normal world technology is changing our lives for the better, and half of the things we’re now able to do that allow us to live a normal daily life is fueled by technology! But, considering this is a business article, we want to show you how it’s shaping the future of our businesses.

It’s Fueling Creativity

Creativity is a big part of business, without it you’ll just find a company has no flare. It has no way of drawing people in to their business, and it might not ever get past the stage of being a small business struggling to clear their debt. But to be creative, the technology has to work beside the people in your company. You have to have the mindset to think big, and to think differently, otherwise you just have technology that isn’t being utilised properly. There are so many pieces of software that will now help with product design, but we get that they can sometimes be a complete mare to try and use. Well luckily for you, a lot of the software comes with in depth demos that will run you through all of the features and how to use them. Some of the bigger companies even take the time to run classes on the software, allowing you to see first hand from a professional how to use it. But you have to be able to have that creative flare in terms of your products, thinking outside of the box as to what your customers might need, and what’s going to benefit your business the most.

It’s Making It Easier To Manage

Business is no easy task, you realise that from the moment you try to register your business as a business and get the loan you need to start it up. It seems to be all about paperwork, luck of the draw, and a lot of stress. But once you get into the swing of things, and you actually get the ball rolling with what you do, it’s pretty easy to master running a business at the very least, even if managing the day to day problems that you’ll face won’t get any easier.

It’s Helping Employees

Your employees are going to need some help, there’s no denying that. From the moment they start your time should be geared towards making sure they’re settled in, they know their role, and they’re not having any issues. Is this always the way with a company? No, it’s most definitely not, and one of the most common comments you will ever heard amongst newbies, is that they don’t feel like they’ve had enough training to complete the role being asked of them. It only leads to mistakes being made that’s put on their head, when in fact the employer should take full responsibility for it. But when all is said and done, your employees will settle down, and it’s up to the technology they use to help them with their daily tasks. One thing you can do is make sure that you have all of the most up to date equipment. Slow computers only hinder their work, which will then be put down to the employee not being productive. The same goes for the phones they use if they have to. If they’re super old and outdated, they might cut off half way through a call, some of the buttons might not work, and it just looks so unprofessional.

But it’s not just the technology and pieces of equipment they use that can help them and you with the running of your business. You can use online software packages that will help you with things like running payroll and tracking what everyone is earning, which we know is going to be an absolute pain if you’re doing it all manually now. All you have to do is Google payroll solutions, and tons of companies will come up, all with appealing qualities that you might like to consider for your business. It will then allow you to simply type in a few numbers, and the payroll with run from the system. It will generate payslips for both you and your employee to log, and life will just run so much more smoothly.

It’s Making It More Organised

Trying to get your business more organised might feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack, it just takes forever. Because once you start feeling like things are chaotic and you just can’t cope, it all seems to get out of hand even more. Paper work starts piling up, you lose track of what needs to be done in what order, and you can even breach some serious data protection laws if you’re not careful. A messy business can often put important information in the hands of the wrong people, and we have seen it happen before. To stop it from ever getting to this point for you, you need to think about using document management software for one because it’s so easy to use, and it has so many different benefits for your company. It will allow you to share documents easily between you and your customers, and will allow your employees to access the documents from a remote location. But within the office, you will generally find that things become so much easier to manage, and you won’t feel the stress of wondering where documents are, who is in control of them, and the stress of an unorganised business will slowly begin to melt away!

It’s Harnessing Other Areas

Technology relies on many different things to be able to work, and one of them is the people within your office. It learns as your company grows, and some softwares do feedback to their original creators with faults and information that will allow them to improve what you’re using. As any company grows, you know that the demand changes, and this often leads to a big pressure on software development companies to improve. Which is why we think if you do use a certain piece of software, always have a look if something new has come out. It could save you so much time and money to invest in newer versions of software as it comes along, rather than using the old type you’re used to. It also connects your business so easily. When technology is used within a company, you will often find that down the production line, whether it be creating products or services, that you wouldn’t be able to use one piece of technology if it were not for the other. Systems and processes just wouldn’t be as smooth, and the overall finished products just wouldn’t be as good. It helps run a business like a well oiled machine.

It’s Helping With Growth

Growth is one of the most important factors for a business. If you don’t feel like yours is growing, there are so many ways that technology can help you. The main one being the analysis of data which gives you a clear picture of the positives and negatives of your business. For example, there are sales software that will read all of the data you input when making sales, and give you a detailed analysis of where you might be going right, and where you might be going wrong. This then gives you a super clear picture as to what you might need to do to improve your business. The same can be said for things like conversion rate optimisation. This is trying to calculate how many people visit your website and actually become sales, rather than just browsing. It will allow you to see where they start, and where the finish on your website, which should give you a clear picture as to where you might be going wrong. Managing conversion rate optimisation is key if you want to be successful as it works alongside marketing techniques!

So, if you aren’t relying on technology that much at the minute, we really do urge you to consider the different possibilities out there, and how they could benefit your business.