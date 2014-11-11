Thames Tideway Tunnel – the massive project under Londoners’ feet

Thames Tideway Tunnel – the massive project under Londoners feet – words Alexa Wang

The Great Stink was a landmark event that took place in the summer of 1858 in London. The unholy stench that took over the city at that time followed outbreaks of cholera and people connected the two.

It led to the construction of a sewage system the likes of which the world had never known. The hero of the hour was civil engineer Joseph Bazalgette. He went above and beyond the expected.

It took sewage and industrial pollution away from the city streets and the Thames, made the city liveable again and helped start the long trajectory of improving public health and increased life expectancy that we have become accustomed to.


Well now an equally impressive construction project is underway underneath the city. Many Londoners have no doubt seen signs of this vast construction site on the surface or seen footage on TV of this huge feat of engineering that has been taking place for the last 4 years.

The Thames Tideway Tunnel construction began in 2014. The video we’re showing here has the views of Londoners themselves as they give their opinion on this huge construction site underneath their feet. The people are all from some of the main affected areas including Hackney, Southwark and the Southbank.

The Thames Tideway Tunnel is truly incredible in its ambition and size. It is basically a 25km super sewer that is colossal in every way and is designed to replace the Victorian sewage system that has served the city so well for the last 150 years.

The Tideway London construction project will again improve public health and help clean up the city section of the Thames. As an estimated cost of £4.2 billion the project is due to be completed in 2023.

For more information on Tideway please visit the website

Thames Tideway Tunnel – the massive project under Londoners feet – words Alexa Wang

Tags:

construction courseconstruction course
NEXT STORY
Why take a construction course? There are many reasons…
side hustles for college studentsside hustles for college students
PREV STORY
7 side hustles for college students worth knowing about

You May Also Like

Forest Holidays – Luxury getaway deep in the woods

As we plunge into winter, what better way to bid farewell to the summer ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Love coffee? Newcomer Boki shows how it’s done

Words: Chris Zacharia On the face of it, London doesn’t need more coffee shops. ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares

Krapp’s Last Tape at The Crucible – Richard Wilson in Beckett’s cutting play

Krapp’s Last Tape is a one-act play from Samuel Beckett that reduces theatre to ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
mahabis slippers

Feet up, Fire on, with mahabis very modern slippers

Been yearning to join the slipper brigade for years, but reluctant to relinquish your ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
wearing glasses

The day wearing glasses suddenly became cool

The day wearing glasses suddenly became cool – words Amy Turnbull Four eyes. Square. ...

author_avatar
admin
0 Shares
festival planner

Essential guide for a festival planner

Essential guide for a festival planner – words Alice Weaste With the major festivals ...

author_avatar
admin
1 Shares