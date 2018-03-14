Things to consider before purchasing a BMW

Things to consider before purchasing a BMW – words Alexa Wang

There are few car brands as desirable as BMW. The German manufacturer has established itself as a leading luxury car maker with a long history of producing sleek and stylish vehicles which provide a superb driving performance with all the latest tech.

In addition to this, BMW has a class-leading automobile in practically every market with everything from small city cars through to large SUV’s.

As with any automobile, there are are a few vital things to consider before purchasing a BMW.

Model

With such variety, it is worth knowing the different models so that you can select the one that suits your needs. You might be after the most reliable BMW model for instance. The 1 Series is a compact which is one of the more affordable models, whilst the 3 Series is their flagship compact executive automobile. The 4 Series is like a 3 Series coupe and the 5 Series is a large executive saloon. They also have the X3 compact 4×4, the X5 large SUV, the 7 Series executive saloon and their first fully-electric car, the i3 amongst others.

Used

Due to their excellent build quality and reliability, this brand make for fantastic used cars. This can be much more affordable than purchasing brand new, so it is highly worth looking in the used car market for a BMW. Car supermarkets like Imperial Cars can be a great place to safely buy second-hand cars for affordable prices.

Warranty

If purchasing second-hand, always check to see if the car is under warranty – if not, it is worth taking out an extended warranty. BMW’s are reliable, but all cars are susceptible to faults and a BMW can be particularly expensive to repair. A warranty will cover the cost of mechanical or electrical repairs and could save you a fortune down the line. It is also worth finding a trustworthy mechanic with expertise in repairing BMW before making the purchase.

History

It is also important to ask about the history of the car if purchasing used. A vehicle history check is a great way to learn about the vehicle’s past and avoid used car scams. Check the MOT history to see if there are any recurring issues and ask the seller about how the car has been maintained.

Cost of Ownership

It is no secret that this can be an expensive brand to purchase, but you must also look into the cost of ownership to ensure that you can afford the car. Look at the vehicle tax band, MPG, insurance and other running costs so that you know how much money it will cost to be the owner.

These are the key aspects to consider when shopping for a BMW and should help you to make an intelligent decision.

