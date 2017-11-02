Awesome things to do in Albuquerque – words Alexa Wang

Albuquerque, NM is a beautiful town, filled with exciting ways to spend the day. You can explore the area’s stunning natural surroundings, or escape the heat in the city’s impressive museums. Albuquerque has something for everyone, depending on what interests you the most.

Outdoor Adventures in Albuquerque

Visitors to Albuquerque are often stunned by the warm, sunny weather. You can take advantage of the sun by exploring the city’s:

Paseo del Bosque Trail

The Paseo del Bosque Trail winds through Albuquerque. Clocking in at 16 miles in length, you can wind your way through the city by hitting the trail.

Hiking Trails

The Sandia Mountains stretch to the east of Albuquerque, offering many different trails for the avid hiker. You can spend a day hiking through the scenic, high-desert trails around the city.

Biking Paths

You can find a number of stores in Albuquerque that rent bicycles if you’re looking for some wheels. Albuquerque offers bicyclists road trails and paths through the Sandia Mountains. You can even take advantage of guided biking tours through the city.

BioPark

The ABQ BioPark gives you the opportunity to explore:

A Zoo

A Botanic Garden

Fishing Lakes

An Aquarium

You can spend a day with the whole family, visiting animals, exploring the natural world, and appreciating the beauty of the city.

Roaring in the Hot Air Ballooning Capital of the World

The skies above Albuquerque are often full of beautiful hot air balloons. The city is the world’s hot air ballooning capital. You can arrange a hot air balloon trip with several companies in the city, or enjoy the skies while drifting in a glider.

Albuquerque also boasts an aerial tramway that offers rides day and night. The tram rises 2.7 miles up into the Sandia Mountains, offering you a stunning view of the surrounding landscape and the city itself.

Explore Cultural Experiences in Albuquerque

The temperatures can get high in the summer months in Albuquerque. Fortunately, you can beat the heat by checking out:

World Renowned Museums

Albuquerque’s history is enriched by the blending cultures that make up the city’s history. You can explore the city’s Native American roots and Spanish heritage by checking out:

You can also visit the Albuquerque Museum of Art and History to check out the city’s colonial origins and artwork that ranges from traditional to modern.

Shows in Our Theaters

Albuquerque boasts stunning venues to take in the theater. The city’s theaters offer classic performances, as well as the opportunity to take in:

Live Music

Experimental Theater

Celebrated Art Galleries

Art is a foundational part of Albuquerque. The city has a vibrant public arts program, which means that you will be able to enjoy fine pieces of art just by walking around town. You can get a better idea of the beautiful pieces created by local artisans by visiting the galleries spread throughout town.

Plan Your Trip to Albuquerque Today

There are so many awesome things to do in Albuquerque that it can be difficult to decide how to fill a day. You can explore the great outdoors, visit carefully curated museums, and enjoy impressive galleries. No matter what Albuquerque events you decide to explore, we know you’ll have a great time in the city.