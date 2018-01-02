Three Texas food tips that are perfect for RVers

Three Texas food tips that are perfect for RVers – words Al Woods

No other experience compares to hitting the road in an RV. It’s such an important life experience that websites, like Outdoorsy, are enabling everyone, everywhere to have the experience by renting an RV instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars to buy one.

Texas is an especially great place to do some RVing. Knowing where to go and what to do is one thing, but you have to know the best ways to eat when you’re in an RV too!

Here are a few tips that will ensure you eat great Texas food throughout your RV trip.

Don’t Eat out for Every Meal

When you’re on vacation, it’s tempting to eat out for every meal. When staying in a regular hotel, that’s pretty much your only option, but you don’t have to do that when you stay in an RV!

There are tons of great campfire recipes that you can cook up right at your campsite. Many are great for the fire outside, but there are plenty of recipes that can utilize even the smallest kitchen in an RV.

A few affordable favorites include:

Walking tacos

Campfire nachos

Foil packs

Hot dogs

Huevos rancheros

The trick is knowing how to pack the food for your RV trip. Focus on foods that don’t require refrigeration. Don’t be afraid to make a stop at the local grocery store to stock up after you get to your location too, instead of traveling with a bunch of perishable food.

Spend Money on Texas Specialties

Eating at your campsite is a great way to save money and spend quality time with your family, but you shouldn’t spend every meal sitting in a folding chair. You have to go out and snarf up some of the specialties that Texas is known for!

A few things you just have to try include:

Pecan pie, since the pecan nut is the official health nut of Texas.

Brisket, since Texas is known for its barbecue.

Chili, since it’s the official state dish of Texas.

Don’t forget to head out for a few drinks! You can’t complete a Texas vacation without drinking a few Margaritas or some Texas sweet tea, since the oldest known recipe for this sweet treat originated in Texas.

Take Advantage of Leftovers

The best way to find a balance between eating in and eating out is taking advantage of leftovers! Since you’re in an RV, there’s no reason why you can’t take a to-go box with you when you leave the restaurant.

Bring along some Tupperware so you have a good way to store those leftovers in a small refrigerator. Plenty of tin foil is a must as well because many leftovers can be wrapped and warmed up over a fire.

There’s a lot to look forward to on your next RV adventure, just don’t forget about the food! With these tips you’ll get the most out of your vacation by eating great food without breaking the bank.

