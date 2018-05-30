Six beautiful tips to keep your aging parents fit

When you were small, weak and unable to do anything on your own then your parents took care of you. They handled all your tantrums and made sure you were eating healthy food and learning something new.

These people have sacrificed their sleep and happiness and had taken care of you from your tender age. Now they are old, it is hard for them to do even simple tasks as they are feeble and it is your duty to take care of your aging parents to make sure they are fit. Here are a few tips to keep your parents fit and disease-free.

Healthy diet

Healthy food is essential to stay fit. Fruits like apple and guava will keep their digestive system fit, while vegetables like broccoli and spinach are helpful to slow down the aging process. So, you must make sure to include these fruits and vegetables in their diet.

Light exercise

With age, our organs start functioning slowly. If your parents are suffering from osteoporosis then free hand exercises help to keep their body fit. If your parents do not have any leg injuries then you can encourage them to go for jogging. The best way to encourage them is to gift them running shoes. Check out some shoe reviews for buying comfortable shoes for your parents.

Regular health checkups

Old people are prone to diseases as their immunity is weak. Do not ignore any signs or weakness, headache or fever, but take them to the doctor immediately. Go for routine body screening. Appoint a doctor with whom your parents are comfortable sharing their problems and take them to him or her every month to ensure that their body is functioning properly.

Laughing clubs

While you are busy working late in the office, your parents may be alone at home. Find a park near your house and enroll them in a laughing club. Laughing is the best way to combat stress, worries, and loneliness. They will also make some friends in the club.

Spend time with them

Mental health is perhaps more important to stay fit than physical health, especially when one is aging. Your parents crave for your company just like you used to when you were small. Take out some time for them and take them for a movie, lunch or dinner. You may also just take them to the park and sit with them. Ask them how they feel. Sometimes all parents need is your love, care, and company.

Celebrate their special days

They have sacrificed their special days to take care of you when you were little. It is your turn to gift them some memorable moments. Arrange a small remarriage ceremony for your parents on their anniversary. Spoil them like kids on their birthday. Gift them a trip to celebrate their second honeymoon.

Old parents are like small, adorable kids. You should never let them experience the dark side of old age which is loneliness and weakness. Make sure they are mentally and physically fit. Remember they are your responsibility, not your burden and their health should be your priority. Follow these tips and make them realize that old age is a blessing when you have good children.

