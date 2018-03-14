5 tips for easy grilling – words Alexa Wang



Grilling is a favorite past-time for many people, but, manning a grill can be intimidating for beginners.

From choosing the best type of grill, to lighten it, those who are new to the game may not know where to start, even those with lots of grill experience can benefit from tips for simplifying the process.

Here are five tips for easy grilling to get perfect meals, each time:

Choose the Right Machine

There is no doubt that using a gas grill is going to be easier than charcoal. They do not require arranging bricks, ensuring they are easy to light and gas grills ensure even fit, plus, gas grills don’t require much upkeep. When doing your research, check out the best portable gas grill for small machines that are great for anyone looking for a simple grill. Now, gas grills are not for everyone, and you can’t deny that food cooked on a charcoal grill has a little extra flavor. If you don’t mind a bit of extra work, and some extra cleaning, then charcoal is inexpensive, readily available, and very portable as well.

Clean Your Grill

To help prevent burning, it’s best to clean your grill before and after each use . These days, metal grill brushes are on the way out, so choose something more organic for your cleaning needs. Brushing off the grill when it is hot will also make it easier to clean. Once your grill is clean, give it a light coating of oil for an even better non-stick surface.

Get it Hot

Just like cooking indoors, you need to pre-heat your grill. This allows you to sear in the flavor of the foods when you place them on the hot grill, also, it allows your food to cook much quicker and helps prevent it from sticking to the grill surface. Your grill should have a temperature gauge on it so you can easily see when it is ready.

Marinate

Marinated meats will taste better than food that is un-seasoned. Before grilling, make a simple marinade for your meat and allow it to soak for about an hour. Marinating will also make your meat more tender and juicy, no one will know you are a grilling beginner.

Avoid Flame Outs

Your grill may flame up if there is excess oil or fat dripping into the heating unit (or into the charcoal). To avoid flame-grilled food, trim the fat off your meat products, watch how much oil is used on your vegetables and keep a hand-water bottle nearby to eliminate any flares that may come up.

Nothing tastes better than grilled foods, and a few simple tricks can ensure all grilling goes smoothly. First of all, you need to choose the right machine for your needs, gas grills are easy to use, but charcoal adds more flavor. Do some research to determine what will work best for you. Once you have your grill, maintain it with regular cleanings and keep it non-stick with a light coating of oil on the racks. Once you’re ready to go, get it nice and hot while you prepare a marinade for your meats. Grilling is easy and fun, and anyone can do it with these five simple tips.