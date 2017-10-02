Tips for newlyweds moving In together for the first time

Tips for newlyweds moving In together for the first time – words Alexa Wang

Newlyweds who are moving in together for the first time feel exhilarated and frightened.

Whether you are moving into your spouse’s house or you opted for NYC apartments for rent financial district | 15 Cliff for example, you’ll find these tips for newlyweds equally useful:

Do Not Postpone

Now that the wedding is over, you need to put your champagne gown aside and start making plans to relocate. Start by taking stock of your joint belongings, where each of you will come up with separate lists of items you own. Once you make the lists, compare them and eliminate the duplicated items that will not be of use in your new home.

Do not forget to write down the wedding presents. If you have not opened your gifts yet, you should leave the wrapping on to minimize chances of damage during transit. If you are still undecided on a few items, continue with your preparations and revisit the decision in a few days.

Get Professional Help

If you were personally involved in planning your own wedding, you obviously know how to bring order to a chaotic event. Believe me – these are sounds words of wisdom for newlyweds. However, consider calling in the movers for the following reasons:

Speed – professional movers finish their tasks quickly because they are used to moving things. Of course, their efficiency also depends on the quality of their work. Even if they have busy work schedules, they will still end up saving you time.

Experience – movers have been trained to handle and safely move possessions: furniture pieces, art pieces, fragile items, and appliances. When DIY-ing your move, you will not acquire such experience overnight; you need to perfect your skills over time.

Safety – hiring movers determines the safety of your family and household items. As long as they do the packing, professional movers have the insurance to pay for your belongings if anything happens to them. The lost and damaged goods will be reimbursed, repaired, or replaced.

Create A Budget

Managing your finances as a couple will ensure a happier life. Moreover, there is a thin line between domestic trouble and wedded bliss. To avoid problems, sit down and come up with a joint budget.

Decide who would be the financial manager in your household to keep track of your expenses and spending. Talking about this issue early on will help you develop new spending habits.

Consider Self-storage

Once you find a great place to live, think about investing in self-storage units. This is like having a very secure room at your disposal where you can store whatever items you do not use often. It offers a practical solution for people who are mid-transition like newlyweds who are about to start their life together.

However, if you do not think the self-storage decision through, you might end up with a disaster on your hands. If you are unsure of whether you need the extra space, peruse through your belongings first and give out or sell the ones you do not need. Once you do this, you need to find out whether you can afford self-storage for the items that you want to keep.

Be Ready To Compromise

Work out a fair system for task allocation because any unauthorized allocation of tasks might lead to unpredictability. Since you will be sharing the same living space, you need to help each other with the chores to avoid suffocating one person.

When living with another person, you will clash on decorating styles. Instead of arguing about whose couch will occupy the living area, you should both compromise by buying a new one.

