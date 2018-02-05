Top 3 tips to help you juggle work and studying – words Al Woods

A great number of college students today are juggling a job on top of their studies. Many of them work full time. This is no wonder, considering that the tuition costs have grown by over 150% over the last 20 years (U.S.News).

Modern students have no choice but to start working, and many of them (about one third according to The Atlantic) cannot bear the mix of work, stress, studying, and debt. Thus, they are forced to drop out despite being saddled with study loans.

If you are in a position like this, which has you trying to manage both a full-time job and classes, you’ll need to specialized productivity tricks. From specialized services and apps to clever class schedule planning, you should consider every option.

Top 3 Tips & Tricks for Juggling Work and Study

1. Plan your schedule wisely

The most important factor in determining whether your juggling of studies and work will be a success is planning. You need to organize your classes and working hours in the most efficient manner. This means arranging them in a way to minimize breaks between classes and ensure you get enough free time to work on your assignments.

However, your personal schedule will mostly depend on your employer as well as the school itself. That’s why you should start working on your schedule at the earliest opportunity. Consider negotiating flexible hours or work from home. In college, block your classes whenever possible. Most importantly, don’t forget to set aside 1-2 hours for studies daily.

You will also need to plan your projects and work them into your schedule. Break assignments into parts and work on them daily so you aren’t swamped by the deadline.

2. Get help whenever you can

Modern college students can use many apps and services to help them study. The best helpers among those are planning and time management apps as well as services dedicated to helping with papers and finding research materials.

Be aware that in order to ensure maximum productivity of these tools, you need to use the most efficient of them. Trello is a great project management tool that you can use both at work and in school. And WeekPlan helps keep your schedule organized while RescueTime prevents wasting precious minutes. Bid4papers offers help of professional writers, editors, and proofreaders. Student guilds, like this one, offer some assistance from students and university staff. Mendeley helps you make references in various academic formats.

Research every tool at your disposal. Then look into the subject some more as there might be things you never would have thought of on your own. A thorough research of the options will ensure that you find all the apps and services that can boost your efficiency and productivity best.

Note that as you need help with juggling work and studies, you should also look into solutions that will help in your work. Increasing your efficiency there will free up more time for academics.

3. Have a contingency plan (or several)

One of the most important parts of growing up and becoming a mature adult is understanding that things don’t always go to plan. Therefore, even if your schedule looks perfect on paper, you have to be prepared for emergencies. Having only one plan means that should something go wrong, you might become too stressed and the rest of your daily organization will fall like dominoes.

Therefore, you need to set up emergency plans and funds to deal with any situation from a project that’s too complex to sickness. An emergency fund factors into your productivity because it enables you to fix problems fast and therefore stick to your schedule.

You should also set up a network of contacts whom you can turn to when dealing with most common emergencies. These include a locksmith, car repair, and tech repair.