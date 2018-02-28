Style or comfort? Tips on picking the right shirt for men – words Al Woods

It goes without saying, that what you wear can actually speak a lot about you as a man. This being the case, picking a shirt that best represents the occasion, your tastes, style, and comfort, among other things, often tends to be an uphill task for many. But with proper consideration of certain factors, your experience shopping for men’s shirts can be way less daunting than you previously thought.

To some, style matters more than comfort, whereas, for others, the opposite is true. Still, others are more inclined to the luxurious part of it as well as quality. Apparently, all these and more factors will often increase or limit your options when out there on the market. As Adam White the founder of Jasper Holland Co explains, a man who wants to wear a classy t-shirt that isn’t from a skate or surf brand has very limited options. This is especially the case if you’re on the market for something stylish, comfortable, and gives out that grown-up look in a man.

This having been said, here are some tips on picking the right shirt for men

1. Consider Casual Versus Official Look

The first and most important thing to consider before picking a shirt is where you intend to wear it to or the look you intend to achieve. If you’re looking for something to wear to a job interview or a corporate meeting, for instance, you will want to avoid loose-fitting, overly colorful shorts and instead go for a comfortable fit that you can easily pair with a smart jacket on top.

2. Pick the Right Fit

Nothing is more annoying than putting on a shirt, only to find that it fits too tight or too loose on you. Even those shirts that are meant for bodybuilders to showcase their ribs and abs are designed to leave some room for your body to breathe. A good men’s shirt should be able to comfortably accommodate your chest, arms, and shoulders without strain. Choosing the best shirt for your body type involves understanding your dimensions, especially at the shoulders, bust-length, the neck, and the abdominal region. Some of the most common men shirt options by size include broad fit, slim fit, and athletic cut shirts.

3. Decide on Collar Type

The collar type can make a lot of difference in a shirt when it comes to style and fashion . There are various types of shirt collars available, in terms of design and style. However, the two major types include the standard collar and spread collar. Depending on the shirt manufacturer, some brands also have variations such as wing collars, button-down collars, and cut away collars. The type of collar you choose will affect how the shirt looks on you, how much of your tie is revealed (if you’re wearing one), and so on and so forth.

4. Choose the Fabric

More often than not, the quality of a man’s shirt will highly be determined by the fabric used. There are many materials used nowadays, but for reasons such as comfort, durability, and ease of management, cotton and linen are the most common fabrics used on men’s shirts. Precisely, cotton is more of an all-season fabric that is ideal to wear in a wide variety of settings, include formal and informal. Due to its high heat retention capability and its flexibility, linen is considered more appropriate for winter and fall seasons.

5. Decide on Color

Color is always an important consideration whenever choosing any type of clothing. It is important to pick a shirt color that won’t end up screaming too much or looking too dull. It is also essential to pick one that blends well with the occasion or purpose you may be looking forward to. In essence, neutral and conservative colors such as whites, blues, and grays are best for formal and business settings. On the other hand, brighter colors such as greens, pinks, and oranges can do in parties or events where you’re the MC or you need to catch the attention of a crowd.

6. Plain or Patterned

While solid shirts are easy to maneuver and pair with any type of tie or pants, striped and patterned shirts can be a bit tricky. In most cases, plaid and patterned shirts do well for outdoor wears to casual events and parties. Nonetheless, a pinstriped shirt can also do well in the office, provided you pair it with a nice piece of a tie.