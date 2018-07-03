5 Best Tools for UI/UX Designers – words Alexa Wang

The design process can be lengthy and stressful without the right tools (and team). Having tools that make your job easier is vital to a successful design, and can mean the difference between quality and sub-par work. UI/UX is one of the most important aspects of the design process, so here are five of the best tools for designers to help master these aspects.

1. Adobe XD

Adobe XD falls under the category of Adobe’s collection of cloud-based design tools. Lightweight, intuitive, and easy to master, this effective tool can help you map out projects to help maximize their UI/UX effectiveness.

Adobe XD has a great following, with its users boasting about the program’s smooth design layout and various integration tools for use with other Adobe products. The great thing about Adobe is its collection of design tools that can be used together, so you’ll have everything from a photo editor to a UX design interface to work with without having to worry about compatibility between different programs.

The cloud-based tools mean everything is saved and accessible through the Adobe Creative Cloud, making it simple to share and collaborate on projects. You can easily share your progress with clients or other members of the team without large downloads or email chains.

2. Axure RP

Wireframe tools help you make a plan for great UI/UX. Without a good wireframe, your project will be a collection of ideas floating in a vacuum without any direction, and putting those pieces together can be time-consuming and even frustrating.

With Axure RP, you’ll have a great wireframe tool to work with. Axure is one of the most popular and highly rated UX design tools out there, providing an easy to use interface with powerful design tools to maximize your projects. You can use Axure all the way from conception to prototyping, making it incredibly versatile as well as powerful.

Axure also has cloud-based storage, so collaboration and sharing are easier than ever. The days of saving files on flash drives or emailing large files are long gone; the future is cloud-based, especially in the design world. Cloud-based makes everything easier and can even be more secure than downloading files onto hard drives.

3. Framer X

While this is a Mac-only tool, it had to make the list anyways for its incredibly simple and powerful interface, as well as its ability to handle high-fidelity mockups and prototypes. You can get a good idea of just how your software or website will function, with graphics and other aesthetics included.

The only drawback to Framer X is its learning curve, which can be a bit steep if you’re new to the industry. Once you’ve mastered it, however, you’ll have a powerful design tool at your disposal, allowing you to make a name for yourself as a new developer.

Framer X is trusted by design teams all over the world, from Netflix to Ubisoft to Microsoft and even PayPal. With such a wide client base, it’s easy to see why Framer X is quickly becoming one of the most trusted UI/UX and prototyping design tools out there.

4. UX Pin

The best part about this great tool is its versatility. You can use it in Mac, Windows, or even right in your browser, so no matter the operating system, you’ve got a powerful design tool at your disposal. You can join the site for free, so there are no upfront costs associated with using UX Pin.

With hundreds of pre-made icons and powerful design tools, you can quickly take your idea from conception to prototype and beyond with UX Pin. Collaboration has never been easier with the tool’s amazing multiplayer co-editing feature. You can work with your team simultaneously in the same document, taking your collaborative efforts to the next level.

UX Pin is also a highly-trusted tool in the industry, used by some big players such as HBO, Sapient, Sony, and Adidas. Free to signup, trusted by some big names, and real-time collaborative tools? What’s not love here?

5. Figma

Last though certainly not least on our list, is Figma. This great tool is yet another real-time collaborative design tool, allowing you to seamlessly create with your team simultaneously. This browser-based tool makes the design process simple and effective, no matter what operating system you’re using. Forget the confines of “Mac-only” tools, with Figma, you can collaborate with anyone, anywhere in the world, on any system.

With big names like Dropbox, Square, and Walgreens utilizing this tool, there’s certainly something to be said about its effectiveness. With a simple click, you can generate a link to send to your shareholders/clients to get feedback on the spot. This helps iron out the details before the project goes into the prototyping phase, so you can be sure you’re delivering a top-notch product.

The design process should be as simple and seamless as possible, and Figma strives to deliver on those requirements. With an intuitive interface, easy collaboration and sharing tools, and powerful tools for designing user-friendly projects, Figma has everything your team needs to excel in their designs.

Conclusion

UX is essential to good design, and you need a tool that reflects that fact. These five tools provide great interfaces for perfecting these aspects of your project while making sharing and collaboration easier than ever. Next time you’re taking on a development project, try one of these tools to maximize the quality of your design.