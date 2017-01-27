Top dieting trends of 2018 – words Al Woods

When it comes to diets, you will hear a lot of noise out there. For people who cannot afford slimming procedures such as alternative fat removal treatments , dieting is the next best options. Here are the top dieting trends of the year 2018:

Low-carbs

In the past ten years, low-carb diets have been a fad, sending people into a panic about carbohydrates. These diets tend to put emphasis on high protein intake while omitting or limiting the consumption of carbs. The diet gets rid of important carbs such as legumes, fruits, and whole grains.

Because this diet yields fast results, people like it. It works because it gets rid of the bad carbs. If you want to adopt a healthier lifestyle, you should high-sugar foods and refined sugars. However, cutting out of good carbs is not a good idea.

When you eliminate good carbs, you will miss the important nutrients that your body needs. Some research shows that consuming whole grains can help you to lose weight.

Ketogenic

This has been a hot dieting trend in 2018. On this diet, you should keep your carbohydrate consumption low – less than 50 grams per day – and increase your fat intake. Your body will start using fats and the by-products of fat as fuel. The side effects of keto include bad breath, headaches, nausea, and constipation.

Critics say that the diet helps in weight loss but the results are temporary. They also say that this diet helps to prevent diseases, improve mental focus, and energy levels.

However, the keto diet eliminates many important food groups, which makes it dangerous. In fact, studies show that this diet mimics starvation because it eliminates fruits, vegetables, and proteins.

Paleo

This diet has been a media darling for quite a while. The trend has inspired the opening of many paleo restaurants across the world. The diet is based on a Paleolithic diet, which focuses on fruits, nuts, meat, insects, and vegetables.

This diet is low in carbs and high in proteins and fat. Paleo diet focuses on veggies and fruits but eliminates core food groups, which might put you at risk of suffering from nutritional deficiencies. Certain studies show that this diet also causes an iodine deficiency in older women.

Mediterranean

This diet is based on traditional foods from Greece , Spain, Italy, and Morocco. It is high in veggies, legumes, nuts, and grains. On this diet, you also have to limit the red meat that you eat and increase your white meat consumption.

According to research, this is one of the healthiest diets and it can prolong your life by decreasing lifestyle diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. You can also use the Mediterranean diet to get rid of depression.

Vegan/Vegetarian

Being vegetarian is a trend, thanks to the claims that it benefits both the mind and body. A number of benefits have been linked to the vegetarian diet, including increased energy, reduced risk of lifestyle diseases, and improved complexion. The vegan diet is also on the rise thanks to celebrities such as Miley Cyrus promoting it.

Before switching to vegan or vegetarian diets, people worry about insufficient iron and protein. However, you should not worry about this. Studies show that healthy vegetarian diets, which include nuts, vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, and seeds, will give you all nutrients that your body needs no matter what your age is.

