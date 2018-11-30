How to plan a trip to London on a budget – words Alexa Wang



London is one of the most diverse, cultural, and exciting cities in the world – but it is also one of the most expensive to visit. However, don’t assume that London is out of your price range, as you can still enjoy a trip to the city on a small budget.

There’s no shortage of things to do in London, so here we tell you how to enjoy them without breaking the bank:

Buy a London Pass

Although some of the city’s museums are free, London’s more popular tourist attractions, like the Tower of London or Westminster Abbey, are costly. You should avoid paying for individual tickets. Research ahead of time, see if there are any discounts online, and consider buying the London Pass. This sightseeing city card includes everything that you need tickets for at one low price, saving you time, hassle, and money.

Get an Oyster card

Paying for individual tube journeys soon mounts up. It can cost you twice the price, as compared to someone travelling with an Oyster card. Pick up a Visitor Oyster card at an airport or tube station when you arrive in London. To use an Oyster card, touch the card on the yellow reader at the gates as you enter and end your Underground journey. It’s the key to saving those precious pennies.

Grab food at supermarkets

Dining out in London can be very expensive, and it’s not always necessary if you’re there for a few days. Cut costs by grabbing food at local supermarkets, which offer a variety of pre-made lunches and snacks. Take a picnic to a park or enjoy a quick bite in your hotel room, and you’ll find that you have extra money for a special meal at the end of your trip.

Don’t be afraid to walk

You’ll want to use public transport for longer journeys, but London is also an ideal city for walking. Walking is free, good for you, and an ideal chance to see some of the city’s sights – you may even happen across a hidden gem! It is also well known that, especially at busy times, walking is quicker than getting the tube – particularly between Covent Garden and Leicester Square.

Head for the free attractions

London has a host of free landmarks that you can visit at no cost whatsoever. Try the Tate Modern, National Gallery and British Museum, the Southbank Centre, and outdoor locations such as Hyde Park and Hampstead Heath. Some tourist spectacles, like the Changing of the Guard, are also free and worth a visit.

Stay slightly out of the centre

Hotels directly in London’s city centre can be ridiculously expensive. Instead, why not opt for a quirkier area with more character and less of a price-tag? The Dorsett Hotel, Shepherds Bush offers stylish and comfortable accommodation that won’t break the bank. Shepherds Bush is a vibrant area of West London and boasts links to Notting Hill, Kensington, and the West End.