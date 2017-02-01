What to wear for that trip to Marbella

Marbella is the glitziest and classiest resort on the Coats Del Sol. The golden sand stretches out on front of its harbour and old town and the star studded bars and restaurant come to life after dusk.

It even has the most gorgeous backdrop of the Sierra Blanca mountains just to lure you there that little bit more. It’s easy to see why it draws people back again and again to enjoy its balmy weather and genuine charm.

A firm favourite with celebs and a regular feature on The Only Way Is Essex, Marbella is quite literally a hotspot for sun, sea and style. With millions of luxury-loving Brits flocking to the Costa del Sol playground each year, you’ll need to up the fashion stakes if you’re to stand out from the crowd.

If you're planning to party in Puerto Banus this year, here's what you should pack for that trip to Marbella:

Poolside at Ocean Beach Club

No trip to Marbella is complete without a VIP pool party! Ocean Club is perfect if you want to soak up the sun as you sip champagne and enjoy incredible views of the coast. DJs create a chilled vibe during the day, before cranking up the party atmosphere come evening. Whether you want to chill out with a poolside massage or slip on your dancing shoes, everyone can get a slice of Marbella at this must-visit venue.

In terms of dress code, your standard swimsuit and flip flops simply won’t cut it; it’s all about the glamour! When it comes to your bikini or swimsuit, either keep it monochrome in all-black or white, or create a statement with a bold print. Cut-out detailing and embellishment will help add to your luxe look, while an elegant kaftan is the perfect cover-up.

Your shoes should be equally as glam too. Leave your flip flops behind and go all-out with a pair of chic wedges. Prefer to wear flats? Choose a glitzy embellished pair to help your look shine. Don’t forget to finish your look with a pair of designer sunglasses and statement jewellery.

Night out with the girls

When day turns to night, you’ll need to up the glamour ready for a big night at Marbella’s exclusive cocktail bars and nightclubs. Whether you’re partying under the stars at Pangea’s rooftop terrace or dancing the night away at Funky Buddha, it’s important to get your evening look just right.

Chic dresses are a great choice, as they’re effortlessly chic and perfect for the Marbella heat. Wear with heels (always heels!) and dramatic eye makeup for a smouldering evening look. Remember, there’s no such thing as going casual for a night out in Marbella, so leave your laidback shorts and flats behind!

Shopping in Puerto Banus

Whether you need a break from sunbathing or want to take a slice of Marbella style home with you, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Marbella’s designer boutiques. Featuring fashion heavyweights like Hermes, Jimmy Choo and Louis Vuitton, every shopaholic should find shade in these exclusive stores.

You may be on the hunt for a new outfit or that must-have accessory, but it’s important to get your look right before you even hit the shops. As expected, beach – and swimwear – should be left behind in favour of a more appropriate daytime look. A flowing maxi dress, statement necklace and block wedges are ideal for keeping cool without compromising on glamour.

Whether you’re heading to a pool party, sipping cocktails with friends or enjoying a spot of retail therapy, there are some essentials you can’t be without if you’re heading to Marbella. Make sure you have these in your case:

Designer shades

Wedge sandals

Statement jewellery

Chic kaftan

