Why the Trump gang of clowns will soon implode – words Lee Taylor

Steve Bannon likes to think of himself as an intellectual. His master Donald thinks himself a bit a clever dick too. The Trump gang had a masterplan along with their dodgy donors and greedy friends in high places. A coup to take over America for their own selfish ends.

They had an idea. Trump could get his mate Putin who he’d been money laundering for many years to help him swing the US election.

In reality Trump and his gang are empty vessels. There’s not much point analysing their big ideas because they don’t have any. There are like the worst kind of delusional drunk you could sweep off the floor of any dingy bar in backwater America. Drunk on hate and ego. Paranoid and delusional like Breitbart, Infowars and Fox. Trump tweets out his innermost thoughts and they are empty. Nothing there.

Trump has been brought up with the morals of a jackal. His dad taught him to be a killer. He’s actually said so. Morals, scruples and the idea of right and wrong were never taught to Donald. He realised quickly that this life of corruption suited him well. He thrived in the cutthroat world of real estate. Lots can be hidden in those buildings and their opaque transactions.

By the time he’d hooked up with Russian mafia bosses it was just one more incremental step into complete moral debauchery and wanton greed.

And don’t delve too deeply into Bannon’s big concepts. He has none. He’s just as bereft as his bloated master. You don’t tell the media they are the enemy you dumb fuck. Thick as pig shit. Putin shakes his head in shame.

These are the feral characters that inhabit the White House. That beacon of democracy has been dragged down to the level of the angry drunken dick.

They lack ideas, they lack empathy, they lack humility. All the nastiness that the Trump gang used to win the campaign including the rhetoric and the collusion is now coming back to bite them hard on the arse.

As I said these clowns have the morals of jackals. They don’t give a shit about ideology. They will never even understand the word.

Where Putin is cold heard hearted logic, these clowns are bumbling idiots who have been had. Putin got his hate fuelled idiots into the White House. The Trump gang of clowns. Now watch them implode by their own fair hands. Wave at them as they destroy themselves on the rocks of Trump impeachment.

All we need to do is throw ideas at them. That will outwit them. Outflank them with emotions they don’t understand like empathy for our fellow man and love. Reveal to the world that the Trump gang wears no clothes. And laugh. Laugh at them as they crumble into dust.

