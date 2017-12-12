Should I take Uber or Lyft on my next trip?

When you’re a frequent traveler you probably already know the benefits of using a rideshare service as opposed to renting a car.

For example, you don’t have to worry about the responsibility of a rental car, driving in traffic or places you aren’t familiar with, and you don’t have to spend the extra time at the rental counter when you’re in the airport.

However, which rideshare service is best for me? The answer is that it depends, but the following are some things to consider if deciding between Uber or Lyft for my next trip.

Pricing

There are tools you can use to get an Uber or Lyft estimate on pricing, but in general, how do they compare?

For the most part, the companies work hard to stay competitive when it comes to pricing. There seems to be a constant battle to be the least expensive company, and they also offer regular promo codes and discounts to lure customers.

While prices are similar, it can vary depending on the city, as well as peak times and locations. Both Lyft and Uber also use surge pricing.

Availability

If you’re traveling in a large metropolitan area, availability for Lyft and Uber is going to be pretty similar. If you’re in a smaller city, Uber is going to be more accessible in most cases.

You should be aware that there are some cities in the U.S. and around the world where rideshare services have been banned, however. In the U.S. for example, Uber and Lyft left Austin, Texas, but they’ve since returned.

London also recently ended services from Uber, and there’s something similar happening in Denmark.

While Lyft is still behind Uber in market share, it is picking up steam, and it’s increased significantly over recent years.

Customer Service

While it’s certainly a subjective measure, there tends to be a feeling that Lyft has a stronger level of customer service and happier drivers, which can translate to a better overall experience for passengers.

Uber has undergone a lot of pressure and upheaval recently, and that may have something to do with the customer service as well.

When surveyed, Lyft drivers often report being more satisfied with the company than Uber drivers, and it stands to reason that if your driver feels happy with the work they’re doing, they’re going to make sure you’re also getting a great experience.

Options

Both Uber and Lyft have put a lot of focus on adding flexibility and new options.

For example, both Uber and Lyft now have car seat options for riders in certain cities, and they’ve also expanded their in-app tipping options.

Both Uber and Lyft have pretty good options, but Uber does have more, such as UberPool so you can share a ride with other people and split the costs. Lyft is working on adding some of those features as well, but they’re not as widely available as with Uber.

So what are the results? Both Uber and Lyft are good in their own ways, but two areas where they tend to differentiate include availability and options, so these are things to consider on your next trip.

