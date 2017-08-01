The top places in the UK for dog walking – words Alexa Wang



All over the UK, from right up in the Scottish Highlands to the shores of South West England, there’s no end to the number of fabulous walks you and your pooch can go on.

So whether you want to let them run like the wind or you want to explore a historic site, here are some of the best places to enjoy dog walking:

The Seven Sisters, South Downs

Located about 10 miles in between Eastbourne and Alfriston, this path runs along South Downs Way and is an avid favourite amongst walkers.

With its breathtaking views over the white cliffs of Dover and plenty of hills, it’s a stunning landscape to walk across. You will need strong legs to get you over these hills and you will need to keep your dog on the lead due to the rabbits that run daringly close to the cliff edges.

Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland

If you want to do the entire wall (which is 84-miles long), you’ll need to allow around a week to do it. And just make sure you’ve got an Orvis dog bed waiting for them at home because they’ll definitely need a good sleep after this one!

However, this long trek is more than worth it as you’ll pass some iconic points, including Sycamore Gap which you’ll have seen Kevin Costner riding through in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.

Equally, if you don’t fancy spending a week walking and camping along this stretch, there are shorter areas that you can easily explore.

Derwentwater, Lake District

It goes without saying that the Lake District is a walker’s paradise but this eight-mile walk is one of our favourites because of the scenery on offer. You start in the quaint town of Keswick before venturing all around Derwentwater.

Although it is a long walk, it is an easy one and gives you plenty of time to enjoy lots of wildlife and woodland as you walk your way around. Plus, the route boasts plenty of shallow shores so your dog can enjoy a well-earned paddle.

Inveraray Woodland Walk, Argyll

Inveraray is a gorgeous Scottish town which comes complete with a jail and a castle – and it’s located next to Loch Fyne.

The two-mile woodland walk starts at the castle before taking you right up to Dun na Cuaiche to a watchtower. Walkers who make it up to the top are greeted by a bench and stunning views of the glens that surround the area and the loch that’s below. And when you get back into the town afterwards there’s the George Hotel which is dog-friendly and is the perfect place for you all to enjoy a drink in.

These are just a handful of some of the fantastic walks on offer around the UK. What’s your favourite?