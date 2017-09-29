4 unhealthy habits that you need to quit once and for all – words Al Woods

Heaving a healthy life is something that should concern us all. The unhealthy habits that we all have seriously damage our health and affect our well-being which sometimes stops us from enjoying our lives without having to pay any visit to the doctors to solve them.

Once you start to consider more about how you take care of your body and mental health, you definitely start to see the difference in your everyday life. Apart from the fact that you get a boost of energy and you feel more active and motivated to work for reaching your goals, you also have a strong mental health that is extremely important nowadays when our professional and personal lives tend to overwhelm us. Read below the most damaging habits that you need to quit once and for all.

Quit smoking!

If you are a smoker, you need to know that even if you feel more relaxed when you are smoking, you absolutely have to give up this extremely damaging habit. Your lungs and heart are badly affected by smoking because of all the substances that cigarettes contain and it is just a matter of time until that is the moment when colds, asthma, and coughs start to appear. Moreover, smoking can cause fatal diseases such as pneumonia and lungs cancer.

Get proper sleep

Problems that lead to stress and anxiety tend to keep us awake during the nights and that is why we do not get as much sleep as our bodies need to remain healthy. Your brain needs to rest during the nights in order to be able to function properly the next day. If you find yourself in the situation of sleepless nights, you absolutely need to give up thinking about the problems that you have to deal the next day and use music, meditation or exercising, anything that can help you fall asleep.

You are what you eat

Surely, you have heard before the saying “mens sana in corpore sano”. That is exactly what you need to keep in mind when you decide your diet habits. Many foods these days contain a lot of chemicals and substances that damage your body over time. Apart from giving up fast-food and unhealthy snacks, you need to start eating more vegetables and fruits that contain many nutrients that will give you a boost of energy. You can easily find nowadays bio products that have been produced following eco-friendly regulations such as Bio and Fair trade capsules for nespresso. Also, remember the importance of drinking a lot of water so that your body eliminates all the toxins.

Watch out for technology addiction

We know that nowadays everything is related to technology and that you have to use it daily. However, there is a fine line between using technology for making your work or studies easier and becoming an addict. You probably do not know, but overusing technology can seriously damage your mental health and lead to problems such as depression, distraction, narcissism and it can also cause vision problems and hearing loss.

