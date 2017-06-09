5 unique restaurants near Niagara Falls – words Al Woods

People usually visit Niagara Falls to soak in the powerful beauty of one of the world’s most famous natural wonders. But, what you may not know about Niagara Falls is that the surrounding areas are filled with extremely delicious, one of a kind restaurants.

Everything from fancy wineries, to your average casino meals, to beloved locals spots – the cuisine around the falls will meet the needs of every type of foodie. Here are five amazing restaurants near Niagara Falls that you simply must check out!

1. Blueline Diner

There is no better place to start your morning at the Niagara Falls than at Blueline Diner for a classic Canadian experience. Serving up everything from banana pancakes with 100% maple syrup to Canadian steak to a wide variety of omelettes, there is something for everyone at this popular locals spot. The best thing about this diner is that if you come for a bite to eat, you are bound to run into Marcel Dionne himself having a cup of joe and chatting up customers. After you are done eating, head over next door to Marcel Dionne Inc., a storefront where you can purchase memorabilia from your favorite NHL team. Blueline Diner is certainly a must if you are hoping to score some affordable, great quality grub!

2. The Smokin’ Buddha

A super unique, modern fare with tastes from all over the world. The Smokin’ Buddha was created by a couple in Niagara who deeply missed the rich flavors of Japan, Thailand, Korea and Vietnam from their travels. They started by cooking up delicious meals for their friends and family and selling california rolls and curry pastes at farmers markets in the area out of a cooler. Eventually, by popular demand, they expanded their menu and opened up the doors to Smokin’ Buddha. Their menu is full of lots of appetizers and small bites, curries, and savory bowls. The Smokin’ Buddha is a perfect laid back spot with global comfort food to fill you up after a long day at the falls!

3. Tide and Vine

Tide and Vine started in 2012 when a couple bought a 1974 yellow VW bus and started selling fresh oysters out of it. After traveling through all of Niagara and establishing lots of loyal customers, they opened up their oyster bar near the falls! This one of a kind oyster bar serves up bacon wrapped oysters, buffalo flavored oysters and all types of unique seafood dishes. Their food is super fresh, the service is amazing and the chefs certainly put their heart into every dish. The best thing about this restaurant is that they also serve up an amazing brunch on Sundays! From a fresh salmon bagels to lobster toast to classic fresh oysters, this is a super unique way to kick off your day!

4. Fallsview Buffet Restaurant

Located in the Sheraton Hotel is Fallsview Buffet Restaurant . People flock here for the all you can eat food and the million dollar view of the falls. Their buffet is eighty feet long and full of fresh, classic meals. If you stop by in the morning time, the chef will personally cook your eggs any way that you like! If you come between 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm, your child can eat for free. And if you plan on going in for a late night meal, you can enjoy the perfect view for the fireworks that shoot up over the falls every night at 10pm until September 3rd. Fallsview is the perfect place for a big family meal, a business meeting or even a romantic date! You’ll definitely leave this place with a full stomach and happy heart.

5. Weinkeller

A casual, upscale craft winery and bistro serving up delicious food with local and seasonal ingredients! With a farm to table menu and house-made wine, Weinkeller is a must if you are in the Niagara area. They currently craft 3 red wines and 3 white wines that are only available to purchase at Weinkeller . When grapes aren’t in season in Niagara, they use a variety of carefully selected grapes from all over the world! Weinkeller menu features a set price for a 3 course meal or a 5 course meal, but you are also welcome to order things individually from the menu. If you are in Niagara Falls looking for a romantic, delicious meal – this is the place to go.

Whether you come to Niagara Falls to take in the beautiful scenery, celebrate a wedding or a birthday, hit the casino or a quick business trip – you must take advantage of the wide variety of cuisines in Niagara. From a classic Canadian breakfast to one of a kind oyster bar – there is a flavor for everyone in one of these restaurants in Niagara Falls Ontario. the falls! Self proclaimed the “Honeymoon Capital of the World”, there are plenty of romantic restaurants with amazing views of the majestic waters. Plus, there are amazing Niagra falls hotel packages to take advantage of so you can enjoy an extended stay at an affordable price!

What are your favorite places to break bread with family and loved ones when visiting Niagara Falls?

5 unique restaurants near Niagara Falls – words Al Woods