unmasked: A Youth Zine for Precarious Times. Submissions!

Unmasked is a printed zine from Rochdale by young writers. From a corner of the North of England. To prove such corners are more than wasteland. To prove we’re not all ‘juvenile delinquent wrecks.’

We bring you tales from precarious times. We are not enough and too much. We are unmasked. So venture outside your comfort zone. Read, absorb, engage, pass on.

When Flux was asked to come up with a concept for a youth zine for Rochdale we decided we wanted something a little different. The brief was to create a zine by young people for young people afterall as part of the Rochdale Literature and Ideas Festival.

So, we decided then that it should be a zine filled with creative ideas from young people themselves; a window into the thoughts, fears and hopes of a generation with a whole load of modern pressures that generations before have never known, all finding their own place in the world. A means of expression for budding artists, writers, photographers and poets. A means of realising they are not alone to those who read the pages. The title ‘Unmasked’ was a perfect fit.

The first two issues have seen a brilliant and varied mix of ideas in print; from the thoughts of a young Asian British woman who stumbled accidently right onto the middle of an EDL rally, to personal insights into homelessness, body image and mental illness. We’ve had an impassioned feature on rappers, weirdo girl bands and tales of chasing Pokemon through the Northern streets; a tale about a love for the wilder side of British wrestling, and even a ghost story.

Now we are delighted to announce that unmasked has been so well received, that funding is in place for four new issues, so we’re ready and waiting. Waiting to see what a new call to all those writers and image makers will bring to our inbox. Support is on hand to develop ideas if it’s needed, to make the experience as accessible as possible. Don’t hold back. Let us know what’s behind your mask!

If you are interested in contributing to unmasked, or know someone who would be, check out our call for submissions here.

Unmasked is made possible by Rochdale Literature and Ideas Festival; a festival created with a bequest by a Rochdale couple Annie and Frank Maskew. Annie and Frank wanted to spread their love of reading and ideas, literature and philosophy. We think they’d be thrilled with what their support is making happen.

Unmasked is part of the Generation Z strand of Rochdale Literature and Ideas Festival. Check out issues 1 & 2 here. See www.rochdaleliteraturefestival.co.uk.