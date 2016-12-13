5 ways to instantly update last year’s winter wardrobe

5 ways to instantly update last year’s winter wardrobe – words Alexa Wang

If you open your wardrobe to see last year’s winter clothes looking as drab as the weather outside, you’ll be pleased to hear that there are some simple ways to bring it all up to date.

Last autumn/winter was the season of greys and khakis, shearling and baggy trousers. You don’t have to ditch these items completely, just pair them with some key new pieces and colours to update your look.

Add the new autumnal colours

The key colours this season are rich, earthy and autumnal – think copper, dark green, ruby red and tobacco. Bringing some of these tones into your winter wardrobe will instantly update your look, be it with a sweatshirt, scarf or jacket.

For extra style points you could go for the double and pair some of the more neutral colours like tobacco jeans with a dark red or green jumper. Making sure everything else you’re wearing is black or grey will complete the look and stop it being too earthy.

New season, new coat

You can’t go wrong with a smart black jacket, but you don’t have to stick to a classic overcoat style. The newest arrivals from Tu at Sainsbury’s include up-to-the-minute parkas and Harris Tweed coats, as well as down-filled Puffa jackets and camel trenches.

The piece that I love the most is their navy wadded peacoat, which is sure to look sharp no matter what you put it with. As well as the wadding, it’s made from a wool blend fabric to keep the chill off.



Laces or no laces

When it comes to work and occasion shoes, laces are out and monk straps are in. Seen on many an A/W catwalk, the double monk strap is particularly on trend.

What monk straps are for formal attire, brown brogue boots are for everyday wear. The classic that keeps on giving, brown is a more casual option for the brogue, while on trend chunky styles stand up to all-weather wear.

Accessorise with the latest patterns

There’s no need to go all-out with the latest patterns when you can accessorise with accent pieces to add a hint of design. These smaller, less expensive items will keep your look fresh, like wearing a scarf in tartan print – a pattern that’s once again in vogue.

Oversized beanie hats are also big for this season, quite literally, with the catwalks showcasing some truly eye-catching designs. You could even work one of the autumnal colours into the mix with some leather gloves, or a versatile satchel that is sure to see you through the season.

Military moves

Utility jackets and trousers are big for this season, but in a more relaxed way than you might have seen them before. The trend has taken on a modern twist with less pockets and camouflage to be found, while you can still expect to see plenty of army green.

The military trend is one that comes and goes as quickly as the seasons, so instead of investing heavily in a piece that might not get worn again next year, think about incorporating the trend more subtly with a bag. Go for one that’s got plenty of buckles and a roll top to get the look just right.

