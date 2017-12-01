4 useful gadgets to add to your home in 2018

4 useful gadgets to add to your home in 2018 – words Alice Turnbull

2018 is looking like another huge year for technology with the concept of smart homes is rapidly being adopted by households around the world.

The astounding growth rate of people incorporating gadgets to their home is continuing to develop therefore, we have decided to put together a list of 4 of the most useful gadgets you need to have in your home in 2018.

Robotic Vacuum

Who has time to do house work these days? With a lot of people working long hours 5 days a week and having fun packed weekends with friends and family, many people simply don’t have time to get some household chores done. However, with the robotic vacuum, you are able to get the hoovering done regularly without having to physically do it. The hoover is able to connect to the Wi-Fi at home and is controlled entirely from its companion apps which handle the scheduling. The hoover even has an on-board camera so that it can map out the layout of your house to prevent it from crashing into walls, chairs, tables, etc.…

Portable Air Conditioning

With a number of homes not having the benefit of air conditioning units installed within the house, it is very useful to have a portable air conditioning unit from Gear Hungry. During the summer months, your house can get very warm and the heat can be very uncomfortable. However, with a portable Air conditioner, you can easily move around your house and remain cool. Whether you are watching TV or doing housework, bring your portable air conditioning unit with you!

Wi-Fi Enabled Thermostat

Due to the unpredictable weather in the winter months, it is beneficial to have a thermostat that you can adjust when you are out and about. With a Wi-Fi enabled Thermostat, you can do exactly that! With the introduction of this thermostat you are able to adjust the inside temperature of your house from the comfort of your phone. An example of this smart meter is the Ecobee4 Alexa-Enables Smart Thermostat. It is an extension from your home’s temperature control system that doubles as yet another voice control hub. One of these useful gadgets for daily use can ultimately save you a lot of money on your heating bills making it a must have product.

Samsung Washing Machine

We are all well aware of the success Samsung have with producing top of the range TV’s. However, they have also put their stamp on producing top quality washing machines. The new Samsung QuickDrive washer promises to wash a load in just 39 minutes without using more water or energy. It also has an AddWash door which allows you to add more washing to your load whilst the wash is on. Therefore, revolutionising the art of the washing machine making it a must have product in 2018.

