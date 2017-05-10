Ushvani London Spa Launches Yoga Workshops

With our hectic lifestyles, it’s no surprise that spa days to relax and reinvigorate are all the rage. Now Ushvani – a London spa that is bringing the joys of the Malaysian Spa to the capital – are hosting a series of yoga workshops that are in harmony with its holistic-luxe philosophy. This will be one set of yoga postures performed in the perfect environment, surrounded by the tranquil sounds and exotic scents of a Malaysian retreat.

Ushvani spa is a haven of relaxation located just off Sloane Square, in the heart of well heeled London. This London spa is headed by Usha Arumugam, whose expert knowledge of holistic practice has created an authentic Malaysian inspired day spa with a focus on nurture, relaxation and healthy indulgence.

The Ushvani spa is a stunning space, from the spa pool with waterfall, Asian tearoom and beautiful treatment spaces and tranquil suites. It’s a joy to spend time here. Now you can combine treatments with yoga sessions, as the spa makes use of its Sentosa Studio for the launch of a series of yoga workshops aimed at stressed out women. Whether recovering from a tough working week or known hormonal issues, the workshops will help address lethargy, emotional anxiety and stress related aches and pains. Building on the first workshop, attendees will use yoga practice to relax the nervous system, whilst surrounded by the tranquil sounds and exotic scents of a Malaysian retreat.

Each yoga workshop lasts 90 minutes. Open to all levels of practice from beginners to experienced yoga aficionados, attendees will focus on asanas that open hips, elongate the spine and support key areas of hormone production throughout the body. The aim is to create an overall sense of well-being and inner radiance.

Building up over four weeks, the workshops will concentrate on restorative, reclined poses. These are yoga postures that have an effect on the immune system, counteracting the effects of stress and allowing the body to restore and heal. By slowing down and assuming these restorative postures, the body has the opportunity to repair and balance internally.

With an indulgent touch in the form of Orange tea rich in Vitamin C and dried fruit and nuts refreshments, you can almost feel the benefits from here. I’m slowing down and feeling better already!

Each Ushvani Spa yoga workshop lasts for 90 minutes (£40.00 per session). Sessions run over 4 weeks. For more information on Ushvani or the Ushvani yoga workshop schedule visit www.ushvani.com.