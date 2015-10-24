Is using makeup truly bad for your skin? – words Alexa Wang

Using makeup isn’t bad for your skin by default. However, it can cause a variety of problems if you don’t use it right.

The global makeup sales are growing by the year, according to Statista. That’s a solid proof of the fact that cosmetics aren’t as bad as some sources pain them out to be. You simply need to avoid mistakes when using them to enjoy the benefits they offer.

How to Keep your Ski Healthy: Top 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Using Makeup

1. Using too much makeup

One sure way to ruin your skin using makeup is by applying too much of it. Cosmetic products, no matter how good, will clog pores to some extent. If you apply multiple layers on your skin, you will clog them for good, which can cause acne.

Don’t forget that the problems caused by makeup use aren’t restricted to skin issues. Many women use cosmetics to get a boost of self-confidence. However, wearing too much makeup is considered vulgar in many cultures. This means that instead of getting admiring glances you might get judging ones. This can be a huge blow to one’s confidence and induce stress. This, in turn, will worsen the acne problem and can cause other issues, like neurodermatitis.

2. Using poor-quality makeup

Poor-quality cosmetics are the ones produced with ingredients that can harm your skin in different ways. Note that cheap makeup isn’t the same as poor-quality. The variety of products here clearly shows that professional-grade makeup can be affordable. This means that you have to look at the ingredients list and product reviews to determine the quality of the items you intend to buy.

Ingredients to avoid are:

Fragrance

Synthetic colours

Parabens

Triclosan

Phthalates

Sodium lauryl sulfate

Sodium laureth sulfate

Toluene

Formaldehyde

You can use the Safe Cosmetics portal to get more detailed information on each potentially dangerous cosmetic ingredient.

3. Wearing makeup to the gym

Never wear makeup when you work out. The quality of the products won’t matter in this case as they are sure to mix with sweat and get deep inside your pores because the latter will open up due to exertion.

The results of this mix are pimples and potential infection. You can be sure that your skin won’t look fresh and smooth even if you manage to escape the dreadful acne. However, keeping your skin clean before the workout and using a good cleanser with a moisturizer afterward can give you a naturally beautiful look. The increased blood flow will make your skin glow.

4. Removing your makeup with wipes only

Wipes are a useful tool in a pinch or when traveling. However, they aren’t a proper cosmetic tool for makeup removal. Relying on them often can result in breakouts and skin infection due to clogged pores.

To remove makeup properly, you need to use a specialized remover and then cleanse your skin once more with your regular cleanser. Then apply toner and moisturizer as per normal skincare routine.

If you use makeup designed for ‘prolonged durability’, you’ll need to use specialized oil-based products to remove it. Those who have very sensitive or acne-prone skin should avoid such cosmetics by default.

5. Wearing makeup all the time

While modern makeup is high-quality your skin still needs breaks from it. Preferably, you should go at least a day a week without any makeup. Note that it’s imperative to remove your makeup every night by default.

Taking makeup breaks to let your skin breathe will help you keep it healthy. This can make a huge difference for anyone, but those with acne-prone, oily, and sensitive skin will benefit the most. If you don’t feel too confident and want to wear makeup often for a mental boost, check out these celebrities who are rocking the natural look. It’s in trend now!